Her Ex-Husband Wants Her To Buy His Affair Child Christmas Presents Since He Can’t Afford To Get More Than A Dollar Store Doll For The Little Girl

This woman’s ex-husband cheated on her and had an affair child with another girl. Her ex-husband wrecked their family and fully anticipated that she would keep on living like things weren’t any different.

He even had the audacity to ask her to help him raise his affair child! She obviously declined to do that and got divorced from him.

Her ex-husband’s affair child is four, and her husband has full custody of her. Her ex-husband’s affair partner isn’t paying him any money for their daughter, so he’s trying to get child support.

Now, she and her ex-husband share three children – an 11-year-old son, a 9-year-old daughter, and a 9-year-old son. She has full custody of their kids, and her ex-husband gets the kids alternate weekends.

She’s only encountered her ex-husband’s affair child five times in her life, though she hasn’t spoken to her. She does not have a relationship with this child, and she does not want one.

She is aware that her husband’s affair child is “innocent” and not to blame for her ex-husband’s actions, but that won’t make her want to wake up one day and spend time with this child.

“My kids don’t think of her as a sister. I never tried to change that. For me, them being close to her is not something I care about,” she explained.

“If they are, then they are, and I’d have to deal. But if not, then I don’t feel the need to encourage or promote it. My ex knows this. And he knows our kids don’t care for his daughter.”

“They don’t have the best relationship with him either. He’s not absent exactly, but he’s been all over the place since the divorce, and he works a lot of long hours and lives almost two hours from us, which is partly why he’s not a 50-50 dad.”

Back in January, her ex-husband ended up losing his job, and he informed the courts so that he could pay less money in child support.

Her kids have picked up on her ex-husband’s lifestyle no longer being what they are accustomed to. Her ex-husband even told the kids a few months back that he would only be able to afford to buy them tiny Christmas presents this year.

This means her ex-husband cannot buy his affair child a lot for the holidays this year, too, and her ex-husband is all this kid has.

Her ex-husband’s mom and dad passed away a long time ago, and his sister and his brother no longer speak to him (his brother cut him out of his life following the affair), so it’s not like his family will be buying any gifts for his affair child to open.

Her ex-husband asked through their co-parenting app if she could buy some presents for his affair child to have things to open up on Christmas morning.

He once more brought this up when they had a meeting with the teacher of their twins. She declined to help him out.

Yesterday, her ex-husband dropped their kids off with her after taking them for the weekend, and he asked for a third time if she could buy Christmas presents for his affair child.

“He saw the gifts under the tree, and he was angry at me. He asked if I got his daughter anything, and I said no,” she added.

“He asked me what our kids got, and I wouldn’t tell him. I reminded him it was none of his business what I buy. Then he took out this dollar store doll, and he told me that was all he could…afford for his daughter, and she’s just four-years-old.”

“He told me he knows he [messed] up, but she didn’t, and he told me I could have helped, just a little, or could have helped the kids get close to her, and maybe they would have wanted to give her something. He said instead, I was just a cruel and selfish [woman] to an innocent child, and he said she only knows being abandoned by her mom and her mom’s family, she’s unwanted by her own siblings and her siblings’ mom can’t even be compassionate enough to get her one more thing so she doesn’t just get one tiny doll for Christmas.”

Her ex-husband then unloaded on her that he purchased zero presents for their children since he could expect that she would shop for them.

So he spent his literal last dollar on his affair child, and he’s accusing her of being the reason why their kids will most likely want even more space from him in light of not getting Christmas presents this year.

Her ex-husband left in a fury, and she walked right back into her home and pretended like the exchange never even happened.

“I know I’m not a saint for this, and I don’t pretend to be. But [am I wrong] for not getting the child something for Christmas when I know my ex can’t afford anything else?” she wondered.

