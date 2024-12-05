Her Husband Had The Ugliest Excuses When She Confronted Him For Cheating On Her

Sadly, this woman’s husband has been constantly cheating on her with a girl who’s much younger. She has confronted her husband about his infidelity, but he won’t stop seeing his affair partner.

It’s like he wants to have his cake and eat it too. She finally asked her husband to move out of their house, given his blatant disrespect for her.

She also informed her husband that their marriage is over because she’s no longer willing to put up with how he’s acting towards her.

“I tried to get him to stop, communicated nicely, calmly, openly, angrily, sadly, desperately to stop and save us, and none of it did anything,” she explained.

“He has, even after I found out, increased his time with her and stays the night at her house and doesn’t come home a night or [two] a week.”

Her husband spends every afternoon with his affair partner. He’s also invited his affair partner to hang out with some of their mutual friends.

These friends turned around and told her about her husband’s little girlfriend, which led her to confront him about the affair.

The worst part is her husband had the ugliest excuses for cheating on her!

“He told me he’s the man and does what he wants, that I need to submit to his leadership, am past my prime as a woman and need to be humble (I’m 30 and in shape), that he is alpha, that he is a special type of guy and it’s rare to find a really good looking man who isn’t going to cheat,” she added.

“Mind you, ALL this was said AFTER I caught him. Prior to that, I’d question him if he’s ever talked to other girls and if he is happy with me – he said he was happy with me and that there is no one else.”

She’s positive that her husband is only piling on his excuses since she knows he’s stepping out on her. If her husband had apologized or tried to stop, that would be a different story and she might be willing to remain with him.

But since he’s carrying on the way he is, she can only see one solution here, and that’s no longer being with him.

However, she feels guilty and like she’s somehow the bad one for telling her husband it’s time for him to move out and move on.

What advice do you have for her?

