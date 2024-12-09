Her Husband Took His Freshly Divorced Female Friend Out Last Night Without Telling Her

Darren Baker - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A year ago, this 48-year-old woman’s 49-year-old husband lost his friend. She’s been with her husband for two decades, but she didn’t know his friend all that well.

His friend’s passing was tragic and sad, and last night was the memorial service for this man. Her husband never invited her to come, which previously didn’t bother her since she wasn’t close to his friend.

She figured her husband preferred to go alone so he could relive old times with his other friends. Later on, when he arrived back home after attending the service, he mentioned that he brought his new female friend Tara with him.

“Tara did not know my husband’s deceased friend one bit. She literally never met him,” she explained.

“[My] husband kept telling me about all the husband/wife pairs we knew who were there…and then he shows up without me, but with another woman. Like picked her up at her house and dropped her back off again afterward.”

“All the husband and wife pairs sat together, and then he and Tara sat there too. Like she was his +1. It was so odd and unexpected and I was so offended, but I didn’t want to say anything last night since I know it was an emotional night for him.”

What also upset her is that Tara is freshly divorced; she’s never met her once and couldn’t even tell you what her last name is.

While she’s not worried about her husband cheating on her, she is concerned that he was so rude to her. If she had done this same exact thing to him, he would freak out.

So it’s easy to see why she was so insulted. She told her husband as much, and he said sorry while insisting he didn’t think about how it would hurt her.

Darren Baker – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The bottom line is this is hardly the first incident in which her husband has had strange relationships with women.

“I will say again that I do not think he is cheating or ever cheated on me,” she clarified. “But I do think he’s had multiple inappropriate relationships with women, where, for instance, he spends ridiculous amounts of time with them, having lunch, going to the gym together, prioritizing them over me in the name of “being friends.”

“Like another time, our three kids were all under the age of five, and the washing machine overflowed and flooded the laundry room.”

“I called husband for help because my hands were super full with three littles and a flooded basement, but he was out to a social lunch with a female friend and said he wasn’t going to cut it short because there was nothing he could do, and that I should just call a repairman.”

If the tables were turned, she would have rushed home to attempt to assist her husband. Over the years, she can count six times similar things have happened, and she is left wondering what to do.

She can’t get over feeling so hurt, and her husband argues that it is fine for him to have friends who are women.

She knows having friends of the opposite gender isn’t the issue; it’s how her husband treats them vs. how he treats her.

“But don’t you think that situation last night was just plain inappropriate for a married man?” she wondered.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read