She Was Washed Out To Sea While Doing Yoga On The Beach In Thailand

GVS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Kamilla Beliatskaya, an aspiring Russian actress, was recently swept away by a giant wave while doing yoga on the beach in Thailand and tragically died.

Kamilla, 24, was reportedly on vacation with her boyfriend on the island of Koh Samui, which overlooks the gulf side of Thailand. In her most recent social media post, she called the popular hotspot “home” and “the best place on earth.”

The incident occurred on Friday, November 29, when Kamilla brought her pink foam mat to a cliffside known as Lad Ko Viewpoint to relax and do yoga. Then, shocking footage reportedly captured the moment she was swept away by a large wave.

“During monsoon season, we constantly warn tourists, especially in high-risk areas like Chaweng and Lamai beaches, where red flags indicate no swimming,” stated Chaiyaporn Subprasert, head of the Samui Rescue Centre.

“While the incident’s location is not a swimming area but rather a viewpoint for scenery, the victim may have been caught off guard by the unexpected wave surge.”

Another tourist supposedly entered the water in an attempt to save Kamilla as she struggled against the raging current. Nonetheless, the effort was unsuccessful.

Rescue teams arrived on the scene just 15 minutes after Kamilla was washed away. Despite a jet ski group being assembled by authorities, the rough waves, which reached up to 2.7 meters, prevented them from reaching Kamilla. All that was left was her pink yoga mat, seen floating in the water.

Kamilla was ultimately found dead on Saturday, November 30. A hotel on Koh Samui contacted authorities and reported that a woman’s body had washed ashore at Chaweng Beach at about 11:00 p.m., approximately one kilometer away from where she’d been swept away to sea.

The local police, tourist police, rescue volunteers, and a duty doctor of Koh Samui Hospital responded. Then, a close friend of Kamilla’s, whose name has been only publicized as “Grey,” confirmed the victim’s identity.

GVS – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

It had previously been reported that two people were missing: Kamilla and another man who supposedly slipped off the Lad Koh Viewpoint rocks on Friday. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, it’s believed that only Kamilla drowned.

According to inspectors at Bo Phut station, a detailed autopsy is being conducted on Kamilla. Samui City Municipality also closed access to the rocky area below the viewpoint following the tragic incident.

On social media, Kamilla had previously discussed her adoration for the tourist destination, which she frequently returned to.

“I love Samui so much. But this place, this rocky beach, is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thank you, universe, for me being here right now,” she said.

Thailand has become an increasingly popular tourist destination. Kamilla’s death serves as a reminder that all visitors should heed warnings from authorities in high-risk areas.