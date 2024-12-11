Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Sent Her All His Love Letters To Try To Make Her Feel Bad, And Now She Can’t Quit Comparing Herself To This Woman

Svetlana Sokolova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman is blissfully married, and her husband makes her feel so unshakable in her own skin that she’s never felt the need to control or possess him.

But something happened with his ex-wife that is making her feel a bit insecure. She and her husband attended a Halloween party, and her husband’s ex showed up along with her new husband.

They all happen to have social circles that overlap, so they do occasionally run into his ex. She and her husband are always polite, but they maintain their space since this is hardly someone they’re trying to be friends with.

She was dressed like Maleficent for Halloween, and she had a lot of chest showing in that outfit.

“I checked myself in the restroom and felt like dang! This is too daring. My husband kissed me and said, “You look lovely,” she explained.

But off they went to the party, and she turned heads for sure. Specifically, her husband’s ex’s husband was paying her a heck of a lot of attention.

Her husband’s ex took note of where her husband’s eyes were wandering, and she was not happy about it at all.

Her husband likes to cling to her a bit when she gets that kind of attention, as his way of sending out a message to other men is that she’s not single.

“I saw that my husband’s ex was picking that up too, and this woman had hate on her face. I looked at her and felt like this woman is dangerous! Anyone who looks at you like that can do things to you,” she added.

Svetlana Sokolova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She wasn’t a fan of the party’s mood, so she asked her husband if they could call it a night and head home, so they did.

Not too after that party, she opened up her inbox to find a load of emails that her husband’s ex had sent along to her.

All of the emails were love letters her husband penned to his ex. This, of course, occurred years and years ago, and it was during that relationship.

“I realized that this crazy woman has gone so psychotic that she wants to rub those [in] my face. I did not even read them because this was crazy,” she said.

Months after the fact, she felt curious about the emails, so she read them all, and the effect they had on her was just what her husband’s ex intended.

The emails made her feel bad, especially since the way her husband was laying on the love with his ex was different than how he wooed her.

Her husband referred to his ex as his “princess” and his “rose petal,” which are not terms of endearment he uses with her.

She used to adore that her husband called her a MILF, but the seeds of doubt were planted after she went through the emails.

“But now I find myself comparing,” she continued. “I do not know how the male mind works in such matters, but who wins here, guys? Princess or MILF? Similarly, “Rose bud” vs “Tigress.”

She is aware that it’s ridiculous of her to be stuck on comparing herself to her husband’s ex, but she can’t help herself in light of what she found in her inbox.

It upsets her so much that she wishes she could go back in time and stop herself from reading those letters in the first place.

