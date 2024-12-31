Her Mom Ruined Christmas Eve After She Told Her Brother’s Affair Child She Destroyed Their Family

This 30-year-old woman’s 43-year-old brother has an affair daughter who is currently four-years-old. The affair was an absolute mess since her brother attempted to keep his affair daughter hidden away from his wife.

That lasted two years before imploding. Her brother did buy presents for his affair daughter and went to see her on occasion, so he was somewhat involved as a dad.

However, her brother’s affair partner issued him an ultimatum: he could legally pay child support for his affair daughter and legitimately acknowledge her, or he was no longer allowed to see his affair daughter.

Her brother’s affair daughter was pretty uncertain about her brother as a dad even though she was so young, as her brother was not a steady part of the little girl’s life.

“This was very unhealthy for her, as my brother sometimes spent a whole day with her and then didn’t call for 3 weeks,” she explained.

Lately, her brother has done a better job of stepping up and being a decent dad, and he actually invited his affair daughter to celebrate Christmas with their entire family for the first time ever this year.

Her brother then canceled coming himself in the eleventh hour, and his excuse was he had business to attend to and was required to go to another country or he would risk losing thousands of dollars.

Her brother’s affair daughter was already overjoyed about Christmas with them, so her brother wanted her to bring her to the family dinner. She said yes, and the little girl is actually quite adorable, though introverted.

So, she showed up on Christmas Eve with her brother’s affair daughter, and her mom ended up having far too many drinks, which isn’t unusual.

It’s worth mentioning that her mom was extremely tight with her brother’s now ex-wife, and the divorce made her mom turn to alcohol in a bad way.

Her brother’s affair daughter presented her mom with a piece of art she made for her, but her mom was so rude about the gift.

Speaking of presents, her brother gave her mom money to buy the little girl a Christmas present, but she didn’t, so the little girl had to watch all the other kids open up gifts while she received nothing.

She was shocked at how well her brother’s affair daughter took this, and she didn’t seem to be that bothered by not getting a Christmas gift.

But as the night wore on, her mom really went out of her way to ruin everything.

“End in the end, she told her that she was a kid no one wanted and [that] her existence destroyed our family,” she said.

“Now, IDK how much a 4-year-old understands, but she started crying and wanted to go back home to her mother.”

“So my mother didn’t lose the chance to call the girl’s mom [easy] (she is in her late 20s). She knew he was married; they actually met through our mother, as the girl was doing her nails at home. My ex-sister-in-law was also very nice with her.”

She was not happy with how her mom behaved and phoned up her brother to fill him in. Her brother was furious and resolved to stop helping their mom out financially.

Growing up, they were incredibly poor, and their alcoholic parents were to blame for not having enough money.

They don’t even know where their dad is right now, though they suspect he’s homeless, and they have done their best to support their mom.

But back to Christmas Eve: she ushered her brother’s affair daughter out of there and snapped at her mom that she never wants to see her for as long as she lives.

She can’t believe her mom took out her own anger on this child. She then took her brother’s affair daughter to spend the evening in a hotel with her, but it was too late.

Her mom had already succeeded in wrecking the holiday for the little girl, but she’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to leave on Christmas Eve after how her mom acted.

