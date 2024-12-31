Her Ex-Husband Slapped Her At A Family Birthday Party Since He Thought Her Outfit Was Attracting Too Much Attention

Bostan Natalia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Two years ago, this 30-year-old woman got divorced from her 36-year-old husband due to how possessive, manipulative, authoritative, and abusive he was during their marriage.

Another thing her ex-husband used to do was say she was cheating on him if she dared to speak to any guy who wasn’t him.

That actually happened after they attended a party, and some people pointed out to her husband that she was “out of his league.”

Now that they’re no longer married, her ex is not out of her life, as they share two daughters together, who are 13 and 6.

Yesterday, she attended a birthday party for her former sister-in-law’s 10-year-old daughter. She’s been close to her former sister-in-law since back in middle school, and she still is friends with her. Her ex, her ex’s girlfriend, and all of her former in-laws were in attendance at the birthday party.

While she was there, every single person said they loved her dress, which made her feel amazing about herself.

She made sure not to speak with her ex, who kept himself busy hanging out with their youngest daughter. At one point during the party, her ex approached her and taunted her for wearing the dress she had on before hurling insults at her.

“The dress was a body-fitting midi dress, and I wore it with slingback heels. He accused me of “trying to attract other men with my dirty body.” I was shocked, especially since his girlfriend (who’s a bigger woman) was wearing a low-cut dress that also showed cleavage,” she explained.

“I told him he had no right to say that to me and that he should look at his girlfriend’s outfit first. He got angry and told me to “shut my mouth” and “not talk back.” Not wanting to argue in front of the kids, I walked away and ignored him.”

She then was chatting with the 28-year-old brother of her ex’s cousin, and her ex walked up insisting he had to speak to her about their daughter.

She excused herself and followed her ex to the backyard, where he proceeded to clutch onto her arm and call her another name for attempting to “seduce” the man she had just been speaking with.

He then alarmingly blurted out that he wanted to bind her up and shut her away. She attempted to say something back, but her ex slapped her across the face with such force that she was thrown onto the floor.

“His sister, her husband, and his parents saw this and intervened, stopping him. He kept blaming me for everything, but I grabbed my things, took my kids, and left for my parents’ house that night,” she said.

“Now his family has been texting and calling me, begging me to forgive him and not escalate things. They want me to let it go and not file a report, but I feel like he took it too far. Should I let it go for the sake of the kids, or should I take action?”

