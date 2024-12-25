Her Sister’s Boyfriend Insulted Her Husband For Being A Teacher, So She Banned Him From Christmas Dinner

Six months ago, this woman’s sister started dating a guy named Jack, whom she is absolutely crazy about. While her sister is in love with Jack, she and her husband dislike the guy.

Jack is frequently impolite, although he was only rude in an enormous way once, which was directed at her husband.

One weekend ago, she and her husband held a little dinner for their family members, and Jack was on the guest list.

The night went well, but then Jack insulted her husband for being a teacher, which unquestionably ruined the entire mood.

“My husband is an elementary school teacher, and Jack apparently thought it was funny to call him “a babysitter who actually gets paid for it,” she explained.

“My husband tried to laugh it off, but I could see he was hurt. My husband works so hard and genuinely loves what he does, so I snapped back and told Jack that at least my husband contributes something meaningful to the world, unlike people who just mooch off their girlfriends (Jack is unemployed and lives with my sister rent-free).”

“Things got tense, and Jack stormed out. My sister later said I embarrassed him and that I should apologize.”

Now, she just wants to make one thing crystal clear: her husband did and said nothing to cause Jack to be so cruel to him.

And Jack never passes up an opportunity to make nasty remarks to other members of her family. For instance, Jack once put her dad down for relying on cash to make purchases, which was uncalled for.

Well, today is Christmas, and her sister wanted to know if Jack was included in the family dinner she’s going to be hosting.

She pointed out to her sister that Jack was not allowed to come after how he treated her husband last weekend.

She requested that Jack issue an apology to her husband before he’s ever allowed in her home again. Instead of being understanding, her sister went off on her.

“She called me a hypocrite for demanding an apology after what I said about him. Our parents are staying neutral, but my mom did say it might be better to just let it go for the holidays,” she continued.

For the record, she would have happily had a chat with Jack in order to smooth things over, but Jack has not tried to reach out to her.

Since her sister keeps insisting she owes Jack an apology, and Jack doesn’t owe her husband one, she’s left wondering if it was rude of her to ban Jack from Christmas dinner.

