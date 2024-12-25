She Cried After Her Husband Let Their Kids Open All Their Christmas Presents While She Was Sleeping

At 8:30 a.m. earlier today, this woman was jolted awake by the sounds of her kids racing through her house. She was well aware her kids were ecstatic about opening all the Christmas gifts she and her husband bought for them, so she jumped out of bed.

Now, she has a hard time sleeping, and because of that, her husband takes care of their kids each morning so she can get some more shuteye.

Her husband spends about 30 minutes to an hour alone with their kids, and she says that he’s really a wonderful husband and dad.

If she ends up oversleeping, her husband makes sure to get her up, and that’s how their routine normally goes.

But anyway, back to this morning – she made her way to the living room and saw the Christmas wrapping paper all over the place.

“All the presents are already unwrapped, and the kids (5 and 7) are playing with them,” she explained. “I immediately started crying and walked back into the bedroom, where my sadness also turned into anger, and I started screaming like crazy.”

“I am so, so mad. I spent so much time thinking about what to get the kids, ordering it or driving around to find it in the stores, wrapping them and everything, and I feel like I was completely deprived of the joy of seeing their faces when they open their presents, which is one the best parts of Christmas.”

“My husband said he videotaped it. I screamed at him why he either couldn’t make the kids wait or he could’ve just come and woken me up.”

Her husband responded that he always lets her sleep in, but she snapped that Christmas should be different and it’s upsetting it didn’t occur to him that she would want to be there to witness the kids opening up their gifts.

She yelled and called him names, not anticipating that she would have so much rage boiling inside of her. She did make sure to shut herself in the bedroom so as not to melt down in front of her kids.

Her husband apologized to her and did not treat her like she was being overdramatic for being so beside herself about missing such an important Christmas moment.

She’s still so upset that she doesn’t see how she can move past this issue, and this killed off all of her holiday joy.

Usually, her kids do wait until she gets up to open presents with her, so she didn’t think this Christmas would be any different.

“I’m so disappointed in everybody,” she continued. “I guess this was more of a rant to get this off my chest, but you can certainly tell me if I was the [jerk] or not.”

“Also, if you have any suggestions on how to mediate my hurt feelings, that would be really great. I hope you all have a Merry Christmas.”

