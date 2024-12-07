He’s Ready To Divorce His Wife After She Hugged Her Boss

This man’s wife has a job at a car dealership, and she’s been working there for around two months so far. His wife frequently posts photos of herself along with her clients on her personal social media profile. She has not made a separate account for her business endeavors.

What bothers him about the photos is it seems his wife is getting too close to her male customers, yet she doesn’t appear like that with her female customers.

“I carefully discussed with her that it doesn’t look very good that she’s allowing her male customers to get kind of touchy with her, and this is making me uncomfortable,” he explained.

Recently, his wife purchased a new car, and she snapped a photo of it along with her boss. She showed the picture to him, which he thought was quite professional, as well as an excellent photo.

He mentioned he liked the photo, but then she presented him with the next one – her hugging her boss. He freaked out and got angry with his wife.

He called her inappropriate and unprofessional for having physical contact with the man she works for. After thinking about it more, he decided he wanted to move forward with divorcing his wife.

“For context, this is not the first time my wife has played fast and loose with other men,” he said.

The next day, he sat down to chat with his wife. They touched on a few things, and he started out by thanking her for the years they’ve spent together.

But then he concluded that conversation by blurting out that he will be seeking a divorce.

She expressed wanting to figure things out instead of splitting up, and he informed her that he has only had one single problem with her, which is how she’s been all over her customers and her boss. His wife called him envious and insecure.

“To add further context, she owns the family house cleaning business,” he continued. “Some of those customers [have] known her ever since she was a child and she does hug them.”

“I’ve never had an issue with that. Yes they’ve also hugged me as well. I also have never had an issue with her hugging friends or family.”

