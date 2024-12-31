His Son Is Basically Extorting Him Into Paying $400,000 For His Medical School Tuition

This 65-year-old man has a 22-year-old son, and he has very generously paid for every expense related to his son pursuing his undergraduate degree. To this day, he still gives his son $1,000 a month to help him out, even though he has already graduated from college.

His son is currently working a job while looking to attend medical school next August, which will run approximately $400,000 when you factor in tuition and living related costs, so it’s hardly inexpensive.

While his son is a straight-A student, his son does not qualify for financial aid based on the fact that his own income is too high.

“I informed my son that he would need to take out loans for medical school since I am on the verge of retirement,” he explained.

“I have around $2m in cash and another $1m in equity in my home, so I could do it but would feel pinched. All of my friends who are doctors took out loans for themselves and were able to pay them back quickly.”

If he does pay for medical school, which is not in the cards, that will absolutely impact his retirement, as $400,000 is not a small amount of money in the least.

His son has gone so far as to say he’s willing to cut him right out of his life if he refuses to pay for him to go to medical school.

He thinks this is basically his son extorting him, and he feels like his son is being disgustingly entitled by even making a threat like this in the first place.

He’s left wondering how he should deal with his son’s demands.

