His Wife Dropped $1,800 On A Weight Loss Coach And He’s Afraid She’s Getting Scammed

Louis-Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 38-year-old man is floored by what his 39-year-old wife recently spent money on: $1,800 for a weight loss coach.

She’s spending $300 a month for the following six months for this coach, and what’s worrisome to him is that his wife has shelled out money for courses like this previously.

However, she never completed them.

His wife believes that having to invest close to $2,000 in her course this time will force her to complete it since it’s a lot of money.

This course entails a daily update on what his wife’s eating and three calls via WhatsApp every week. Do you think that sounds like enough support, considering what she’s spending for her coach?

“While we can technically afford it, it’s not a small amount of money for us, and we have a number of savings goals that we committed to together,” he explained.

What really alarms him is that this weight loss coach feels like some kind of scam to him. He’s got some additional fears here, too, such as his wife won’t be getting a lot out of the course for the cost, his wife might not finish her course and flush that money down the drain, and he will hold a grudge against her for dropping money on the course without consulting him first (they always talk about big purchases prior to making them).

He’s wondering how he can address his concerns with his wife in a way that doesn’t paint him as a micromanager.

He’s also curious about how he can make his wife see that she’s wonderful and doesn’t need to lose weight, so he thinks perhaps investing money into a therapist would be better for her.

Louis-Photo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read