These Home Design Trends Are Set To Rule 2025

ArchiVIZ - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

I don’t know about you, but once the holiday season is officially over, I always get the urge to declutter and revamp my space. There’s simply so much stuff that accumulates in our homes throughout the year, especially during the holidays.

If you can relate and want to give your living space a fresh start in the new year, you’re in luck. Houzz, a home design platform, recently released its predictions for the top home design trends of 2025. Let’s take a closer look.

Rounded Furniture

You can say goodbye to harsh lines and more structured, geometric shapes now that rounded furniture forms are set to take center stage.

These pieces have gentle curves, and if you like the softer look, you can incorporate the trend into your home with circular dining tables, arched sofas, and curvy mirrors.

The move into more organic aesthetic territory can give your space a more natural feel while still looking modern.

Woven Or Mesh Cabinet Fronts

Even if you have been blessed with a lot of storage space in your kitchen, the look of so many cabinets that are exactly the same can still get monotonous.

To break up cabinetry in kitchens, homeowners are increasingly using woven or mesh details, making this room feel warmer and appear more dynamic and intriguing to the eye.

ArchiVIZ – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Aside from being in the kitchen, woven textures are becoming more popular in other items as well, such as bathroom vanities.

Shower Rooms

Wouldn’t it be nice to escape into a large spa-like shower at the end of a long and stressful day?

According to Houzz, more homeowners are making this fantasy a reality, creating “shower rooms,” or showers that have a glass door and lead to a space that’s completely enclosed.

The secluded design creates privacy, allows for steam and aromatherapy features, and can truly help you escape as you unwind. Need I say more?

Arches

Similar to the rounded furniture trend, 2025 will see more natural styling extend to doorways, windows, and cabinets in the form of arches.

This organic modern trend can add playfulness to a space while softening harsher lines and giving your home a cozy vibe. You can incorporate arches in countless ways, from headboards in your bedroom to encased shelving in your den.

Color And Texture Layering

Last but not least, the “millennial gray” monochromatic design style doesn’t seem to be making a resurgence, as homeowners are continuing to layer color, texture, and patterns in their living spaces.

So, don’t be afraid to go bold. Some have taken to “color drenching” or painting an entire room either in a single color or a range of related hues. Others are adding rugs, pillows, and drapery in patterns that are much more striking than neutral tones.

The goal here is to create an inviting space that speaks to your own personality, and everyone’s take on the trend will probably be pretty different from one another.