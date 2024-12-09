His Wife Got Skinny To Impress The Coworker She Has A Crush On

anoushkatoronto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

After this 38-year-old man’s 35-year-old wife gave birth to their children, she packed on a significant amount of weight.

He estimates she gained approximately 80 pounds, but that never was an issue for him. He was still attracted to her despite her changing body, so his wife felt comfortable with her new size, given his positive reaction.

Five years later, out of nowhere, his wife got obsessed with health and fitness. She purchased a Peloton bike, adopted a rigid diet, and dropped more weight than she gained post-pregnancy.

“She looks like she did when I met her in her early 20s. She looks great, but like I said, I thought she looked great heavy, too,” he explained.

“Then, one day last week, she comes home from work, and I can tell something is really bothering her. I ask what’s wrong, but she’s just evasive and distant. This lasts a few days before she finally breaks.”

“She tells me that the reason she was so determined to lose weight was because she wanted attention from the guy at work she has a crush on. She said that all the women have a crush on this guy, and she just wanted his attention.”

His wife wound up getting far more attention from her male coworker than she bargained for, and that’s what made her feel so bad.

This guy flirted with his wife for several weeks, and then he suggested they get dinner together after work. The restaurant this guy picked is located within a hotel, and he then inferred that they could book a room in the hotel after dinner was over.

His wife’s coworker also stated they could simply skip dinner and get straight to dessert in a hotel room together while ordering some room service.

anoushkatoronto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“She tells me that to this point, it was all just fantasy in her head, but now it was real, and she snapped out of it,” he said.

“She realized that she’d gone way too far. She declined his invitation, of course, and felt she needed to confess what she’d done to me.”

“I was crushed and still am. First, I’m actually upset, she told me. I know this is some form of cheating, but I didn’t suspect anything. She could have just kept this to herself and not pass her burden onto me. So the thought comes to my mind that maybe she wants me to dump her so she can be with this guy, and that’s why she is telling me.”

He questioned his wife if she had a desire to leave him for her coworker, and she burst into tears. She promised that she didn’t want to be with her coworker while professing her love for him.

She made it clear honesty was her only intention before saying sorry. He’s convinced his wife didn’t cross any physical lines since he can track her location through her phone.

Her phone basically always proves that she’s at work, though the thought has crossed his mind that perhaps she could cheat while at her job by leaving her phone behind. However, his wife is constantly with her phone in case their kids need her for something.

“So I don’t think I want to divorce. I love her, and we have kids,” he continued. “But it’s just eating at me that she did all the work she did to be attractive for another man. I don’t know where to go or even what to ask of her. I just need some advice.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read