How To Make Snowflake Christmas Decorations Out Of Paper Bags

TikTok - @thekwendyhome - pictured above are the paper bag snowflakes

I love a good upcycling DIY, and TikToker @thekwendy home has the best one for Christmas. She brilliantly thought of using little brown paper bags and turning them into snowflake decorations.

It sounds really simple, and it is, but the result is actually quite elegant. To start, you need to get seven of those lunch-size brown paper bags, which will make one snowflake.

You also need to have a glue gun handy, as well as a pair of scissors that cut well. First, take one of your little paper bags and lay it flat on a table.

Hot glue one line at the bottom of the paper bag and a second line down the center of your bag, forming a “T” shape.

Take another paper bag, place it on top of the first one, and press it so the glue holds it together. Keep doing this with all of your bags until all seven of them are glued together.

“Now cut the edges of the paper bags in a curved “V” shape – you can even make designs on the sides,” she adds.

“Open up your paper bag snowflake and glue the ends together, and voila, you’re on your way to making your own winter wonderland.”

Pro tip: she makes a bunch of these gorgeous paper bag snowflakes, then turns them into a garland that runs down the length of her banister. She uses white paper bags to make different snowflakes for the banister and add more interest.

She adds strings of lights and greenery among the snowflakes to complete her Christmas look. When Christmas is over, you can flatten your snowflakes back down and save them to reuse in the future!

TikTok – @thekwendyhome – pictured above are the paper bag snowflakes

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Do you think you will try making these paper bag snowflakes to decorate your home with?

“Tip: don’t glue the ends together. Fasten with a staple or paper clip so you can reuse them each year. That’s what we do with our 10-year-old stars,” one person commented.

“Made these last Christmas and loved them so much I kept them up all year!!” another person exclaimed.

“My cats don’t deserve this,” a third person chimed in.

@thekwendyhome I love this easy and affordable Christmas DIY! I’ve been making these for the past few years. You can flatten them and store it to reuse in the years to come! #christmasdecor #christmascrafts ? Maestro (From “The Holiday”) – Huangenstein