How To Style Your Little Black Dress For The Holiday Season

Mironifamily - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The holiday season is upon us, which means that it’s time to start figuring out what to wear to parties. Well, for starters, you can’t ever go wrong with a classic little black dress. It’s iconic, versatile, and timeless. Not to mention that it’s a definite must-have for every woman’s wardrobe.

But since there are so many different dress styles, it can be difficult to gauge which one is right for you. So, let me help you narrow down your choices!

It may be cold and snowy outside, but you’ll look hot for the holidays in these styles. Here are a few ideas for how you can style little black dresses that are suitable for any occasion.

A black turtleneck dress is a piece that’s ideal for the winter. Not only will it keep you warm, but you’ll be looking stylish too. This sophisticated-looking outfit is also appropriate for office parties.

Pair it with some sheer black tights, knee-high boots, and a blazer of the same length as the dress. Choose a purse that contrasts with the outfit to help you stand out from the crowd.

Next on the list is a black silk wrap dress. Though it may be more on the simple side, it never fails to turn heads. Its tie-waist detail gives an elegant touch to the stylish garment.

For a glamorous look, complete the outfit with some open-toed strappy heels, statement earrings, and a black bag.

Puff-sleeved dresses have been all the rage lately. They can easily be dressed up or down, so they’re fitting for more casual events.

When it comes to styling a black puff-sleeved dress, the dress itself is the star of the show, so accessories can be kept to a minimum.

Mironifamily – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Small hoop earrings pair well with this garment, along with a cute clutch and brightly colored heels for a bold look and a pop of color.

The perfect party dress for a wild night is the black tube dress, preferably one of a longer length due to the colder weather.

Elevate your outfit with more daring accessories like a sequined bag and a fur jacket. Add a statement necklace to tie everything together.

Another idea for you is to take any sleeveless black dress you have and pair it with elbow-length black gloves.

Finally, there’s the gorgeous black lace dress, which is flattering on all body types. Coupled with a blazer, this outfit will make you look put-together. Or try wearing it with black ankle boots.

Black heels are always a safe bet and are guaranteed to match. You don’t need much; the lace does all the work for you.

No matter which dress you pick, you will look stunning at this year’s festivities!