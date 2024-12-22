Mini Hot Chocolate Pies Are The Best On A Cold Winter’s Night

TikTok - @kyraskitchenofficial

What could be better than a cup of hot cocoa on a cold winter’s night? The answer is a mini hot chocolate pie! Because why would you need a mug when you could have pie? It’s like having your favorite cozy beverage but in dessert form.

TikToker Kyra (@kyraskitchenofficial) is sharing how to make these mini hot chocolate pies. This holiday treat idea is very intriguing—I’ve never thought of using hot chocolate in this way before.

The flaky crust and gooey chocolate filling will be your greatest personal indulgence this Christmas. Here’s everything you’ll need to get started!

Ingredients:

16 ounces of cream cheese

Swiss Miss hot chocolate

8 ounces of extra creamy Cool Whip

Mini pie crusts

Mini marshmallow bits

Directions:

In a large bowl, add the blocks of softened cream cheese and six packets of Swiss Miss hot chocolate. With a hand mixer, beat the mixture until it looks thick and fluffy.

Next, scoop the Cool Whip into the bowl and use a spatula to fold it into the hot chocolate and cream cheese mixture. You could even replace the Cool Whip with some no-bake cheesecake filling instead if that’s what you prefer.

Be gentle when incorporating the Cool Whip because you don’t want it to deflate completely. Keep mixing until the batter has turned into a light brown color.

TikTok – @kyraskitchenofficial

Once you’re done mixing, set the bowl aside and bring out the mini pie crusts. Place the pie crusts into a muffin tin.

Then, grab an ice cream scoop and fill the mini pie crusts with the hot chocolate mixture. Flatten out the filling with the back of the spoon.

Scatter mini marshmallow bits and festive holiday sprinkles on top of each pie. The sprinkles really help elevate the look of the pies!

In the comments section, many TikTok users came up with their own suggestions on how to enhance the mini hot chocolate pies.

“I bet you could substitute the sprinkles with crushed candy cane,” commented one user.

“Break a Hershey bar into the squares and stick a square in the top of each!” exclaimed another.

“Try it with jello pudding instead of the hot chocolate mix,” instructed someone else.