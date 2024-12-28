Scientists Developed A Virtual Reality Lollipop, In Case You’re Craving A Taste Of The Future

Adela - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

If you’re craving a taste of the future, a new virtual reality device is here to sweeten up your life. This VR “lollipop” comes in several different flavors, according to a new study.

A team of scientists from Hong Kong developed a handheld device shaped like a lollipop. It might put us one step closer to fully integrating VR into our society.

Human taste consists of five basic flavors—sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. They are induced by chemical stimulation of the tongue.

These senses have been recreated in VR through a process called iontophoresis. The method involves the flow of ions through hydrogels so the flavor chemicals reach the tongue.

Previous attempts to recreate those sensations included chemical, electrical, and thermal stimulation. For the chemical approach, flavoring chemicals are applied directly onto the tongue.

However, it requires the bulk storage of chemicals, which creates a long delay time that is not ideal for VR applications.

Thermal variations also necessitate a complex system that incorporates a cooling subsystem, temperature sensors, and other components.

That leaves electrical stimulation, and it works by placing electrode patches on or near the tongue to simulate the five basic flavors, varying the intensity, frequency, and direction of low-level electrical signals on the tongue. The method can be prone to taste biases, though.

So, the team decided to work with iontophoresis. It is safe, does not consume much power, allows for more accurate taste feedback, and offers a more natural human-to-machine interface.

Adela – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The device contains nine taste-generating channels filled with flavored hydrogels. The available flavors include sugar, salt, citric acid, cherry, passionfruit, grapefruit, durian, milk, and green tea.

The components of the system are made up of a lithium-ion battery, a Bluetooth module, a microcontroller, resistors, capacitors, linear regulators, and N-type and P-type MOSFETs.

The final device measured eight by three by one centimeter and weighed around 15 grams. It was about the same size as the average Tootsie Pop.

Users can lick the device to experience the flavors. In addition, seven odor chemicals were added to enhance the taste.

Currently, the chemically infused hydrogels shrink and run out of flavor within an hour. So, the researchers want to work on making the device retain flavor for a longer period of time.

The creators of the VR lollipop device detailed some potential applications for it in their paper. The first application involves virtual standardized taste tests.

Many people suffer from “gustatory disorders,” but testing for these conditions is time-consuming and can be inaccurate.

The lollipop device could be adapted for such tests. Users could lick the device and provide feedback about what they taste.

Another potential use is sampling foods in virtual grocery stores without having to buy them first. A taste test can reduce waste by ensuring that you like something before you buy it.

The study was published in PNAS.