She Barred Her Ex-Husband From The Delivery Room For Cheating On Her With His Coworker And Saying He Wants Nothing To Do With Their Baby

This 24-year-old woman just got divorced from her 26-year-old ex-husband after he unfortunately cheated on her with his coworker Sandy.

Her ex and Sandy were on a trip together when they hooked up. She found out after all this happened that she was pregnant with her ex’s baby.

“Anyway, he said that he wanted a divorce because Sandy is also pregnant, and [he] doesn’t want to raise his poor ex-wife’s daughter,” she explained.

Sandy’s well off compared to her, and Sandy’s family is wealthy, while hers is not. She just gave birth to her daughter, whom she named Rose, and she barred her ex from being there in the delivery room with her after he picked Sandy instead.

Not only that, but her ex had insisted that he didn’t want to be involved with their child. Karma kind of bit him in the backside, though, because after he left her for Sandy, Sandy found out her baby daddy was someone else.

Sandy ultimately left her ex for the other guy who got her pregnant. But back to when she gave birth to Rose – she was there with her mom holding onto her hand in the delivery room, and her ex walked through the door saying he wanted to be present for Rose’s birth.

She screamed at him to get out, mostly because she was experiencing a ton of pain. Her ex got upset with her for yelling, and the nurse actually called the hospital’s security team to get her ex out of there.

“After I gave birth the next day, I was discharged from the hospital and got home to my phone being [bombarded] with text messages from my MIL saying that I should’ve let him in and that he was trying and that I am [a jerk[,” she continued.

She didn’t respond and simply blocked her. Her own dad has weighed in, saying she should have allowed her ex in the delivery room, as her dad feels it’s important for Rose to have a dad in her life.

She believes Rose is better off without her ex, but her dad has left her curious if perhaps it was wrong of her to prevent him from being there when Rose entered the world.

