His Wife Isn’t Sharing Her Six Figure Inheritance With Him, But He’s Spent 22 Years Supporting Her Since She Didn’t Want To Work

22 years ago, this 54-year-old man got married to his wife, who is two years younger than him. His wife hasn’t had a job since they tied the knot, and he’s been supporting her for more than two decades.

His wife’s desire to be unemployed had nothing to do with being a stay-at-home mom; it was just that she claimed that her bad self-esteem was keeping her out of the workforce.

He wasn’t thrilled with this, and then when they welcomed their daughter into the world, he knew he could never leave his wife since her family was terrible, and he was afraid of the impression they would make on his daughter if he left.

“I never regretted my decision to stay. Even when times got really tough financially, I’d ask her to get a job to help me as we were on the verge of losing our home,” he explained.

“Then my father died and left me an inheritance, which I used to subsidize our mortgage. Any time I brought up the fact she needs to get a job, even just to get out of the house for her mental health, she would walk away and ignore me for a couple of days.”

“Then she would carry on as if nothing ever happened. She could also come out with some [vicious] comments as well.”

Four years ago, his mother-in-law became ill, and he was there for his wife as she dealt with that. His mother-in-law ended up passing, and then his wife’s dad passed not long afterward.

They uncovered that his wife’s uncle had scammed her elderly dad out of his money, and he went to bat against his wife’s family, as she was scared to say anything to them. There was the potential that she could have financially lost it all to her loved ones, so he stepped in to help.

While his in-laws’ home sat in probate, he paid for the upkeep. He also reached out to lawyers, accountants, and real estate agents so his wife could sell the home.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all that he did so his wife didn’t have to lift a finger. The home has since sold, and now his wife has inherited six figures from it.

“I’ve been told straight out not to expect one cent from it, as her father left it to her,” he said. “We argued about it a couple of weeks ago, and I reminded her of a comment she made around 5 years ago when I told her, “If it wasn’t for the money my father left us when he died, we could have lost our home and been homeless.”

“Her response at the time was, “We wouldn’t be homeless, you would. I’d take our daughter and move home to my parents.” She denied ever saying that.”

He’s furious with his wife for not wanting to share her inheritance with him, even after he has been there for her every step of the way for the last 22 years.

This is so upsetting to him that he’s considering finally leaving his wife.

