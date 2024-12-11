The New Throning Dating Trend Is All About Ladder Climbing Instead Of Romance

halayalex - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

We’ve all heard of “social climbing,” or when people try to improve their own social positioning by befriending those of a higher class. Now, Gen Z has taken this concept to the next level through dating.

In a new trend known as “throning,” young singles are dating to further their social standing or reputation and achieve their goals. Rather than looking for romance, they’re viewing relationships as more of a stepping stone to success.

It’s no secret that dating apps like Tinder and Hinge make combing through potential matches and connecting with people quicker and easier than ever. Yet, almost half of adults in the United States remain single, suggesting something is still lacking.

Social media has also led to extremely idealistic portrayals of everyday life online. In the wake of a 2018 Science Advances study, it appears that these unrealistic expectations may be translating into the dating scene.

The research showed that people on dating apps frequently try to match with partners who are approximately 25% more desirable than they are.

This idea of “throning,” or essentially “dating up,” isn’t anything new. It’s a phenomenon that’s played out in Hollywood relationships numerous times, but today, it may seem more prevalent since the general public, specifically Gen Z, is participating.

Social media is catapulting the dating trend forward. Gen Zers have watched first-hand how average people across the country and abroad have been able to rise to fame and fortune.

This apparent accessibility has caused so many young people to crave the same outcome for themselves.

While some may want to applaud Gen Zers for their ingenuity, though, don’t act too fast. “Throning” can come with major downsides.

halayalex – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The trend could turn relationships into transactional conquests, which may become a slippery slope. By prioritizing surface-level markers of success, Gen Zers might sacrifice true compatibility and romantic connection.

It puts their self-worth at risk as well, as they constantly feel their value is linked to how well they can “match” the status of their partner.

Sure, dating someone with greater social standing could be inspiring and fuel personal development.

However, without close attention paid to striking a balance, “throning” can cause singles to end up in relationships that aren’t genuine, lack close connection, and won’t stand the test of time.

Daly stated that relationships driven by status are more vulnerable to outside stressors and pressures, like financial struggles or public perception issues. Without a strong foundation, they can come crumbling down.

Not to mention, partners may start to feel used or undervalued, and without mutual levels of respect and appreciation, relationships cannot endure.

halayalex – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

How would you feel if you fell in love with someone and later found out they only set their sights on you because of your social standing?

And then comes the speculation that those participating in “throning” are probably battling low self-esteem, and finding a high-status partner can make them feel worse in the long run.

So, it’s probably best to keep social climbing and romance separate. If you truly wish to improve your current situation, focus on networking, growing your self-esteem, and improving your skills.

As for dating, you shouldn’t let perceived success influence who you go out with. Search for real connections, emotional support, and trust, which are much more likely to help you both weather tough storms together.