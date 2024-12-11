She’s Worried She Needs To Call Off Her Wedding Since Her Fiancé Doesn’t Want Her To Wear A White Wedding Dress Because It’s Triggering To His Mom

This 27-year-old woman says her life is just like an episode out of TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy, and in case you haven’t seen it, the title gives it away (it’s all about men who are attached to their mamas’ hips).

Now, she and her 28-year-old fiancé, John, are high school sweethearts, but John ultimately dumped her after his 53-year-old mom, Debbie, made him believe they couldn’t be in love because they were just kids.

So, they split up and parted ways during college. In her sophomore year, she and John began chatting through social media, and he said sorry to her while promising he missed her a lot.

They started dating again, and when Debbie witnessed them together, she burst into tears and insisted she had to be practicing witchcraft to have won John back.

She has been nothing but polite and considerate to Debbie over the years, so she couldn’t understand why Debbie was holding such a grudge.

Debbie then began meddling in their relationship, trying to get John to date other girls. John turned these girls down, while Debbie complained that she’s micromanaging him. I mean, I can’t see how anyone can stand for their future mother-in-law attempting to break up their relationship, but ok.

While John has attempted to stand up to Debbie, Debbie never takes a hint and keeps on coming for her.

Three months ago, John got down on one knee and proposed to her, and when they threw an engagement party, Debbie didn’t attend.

Debbie also skipped out on the family dinner she and John organized so their families could get to know one another.

However, John’s dad showed up and said sorry for how Debbie was acting (John’s dad left Debbie right after John graduated from high school).

John finally said something to Debbie about her behavior regarding their engagement, which was a big change for John, who prefers to bury his head in the sand when it comes to Debbie’s latest antics.

“She gave him a sob story about how she got pregnant with him before marriage and never really got to have a wedding, and this is triggering her (she had a shotgun wedding at the courthouse),” she explained.

“He asked her what she needed to feel comfortable, and she responded that if she wore white and I wore a soft pink or lavender, she would feel comfortable. My fiancé, for some reason [thought], this was a fair compromise. He also said (not asked) that his mom could walk me down the aisle so she can get her moment in her dress.”

“I told him absolutely not, and we got into an argument about it. I told him that it’s insane that he would argue with me to defend his mom’s “honor” but wouldn’t do the same the other way around. He accused me of being petty and selfish. It was bad.”

They both nearly called off their upcoming wedding amid this fight. Ever since then, she and John are not in the greatest place.

While she loves John, it’s disturbing to her that he’s allowing Debbie to influence his life and call the shots like this.

She can’t help but picture Debbie sitting home alone with an enormous, villainous grin on her face, happy to know she’s destroying their relationship while manipulating John to no end.

She’s worried she should call off her wedding to John and walk away.

I’m concerned that since John is already prioritizing Debbie’s feelings over hers, and that’s not changing, she’s signing herself up for a lifetime in second place if she marries John.

