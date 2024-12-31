This 12-Year-Old’s Being Called A Hero For Jumping In To Save Her Little Sister And Two Other Kids Following A Terrible Car Crash

Dmytro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Following a multi-vehicle accident in October, a 12-year-old girl from Georgia jumped into action, saving her 5-year-old sister and two other children following the crash.

Sage Hopper and her younger sister, Elaine, were riding in the car with a family friend, Alicia Smith, and Alicia’s two kids on Wednesday, October 16.

While traveling through the intersection of Cook Road and Highway 19 in Zebulon, Georgia, Alicia’s car, a 2015 Jeep Renegade, was t-boned.

Alicia became trapped in the vehicle, but Sage didn’t hesitate to assist her sister and friends. She helped the three children get out of the car and led them to a ditch away from traffic. There, they waited for help to show up.

Once Spalding Regional EMS arrived on the scene, authorities realized that Elaine was “going in and out of consciousness,” according to a press release shared by AirLife Georgia, which has seven bases throughout the state and provides critical care across all ages.

AirLife 1 was contacted and transported Elaine to Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital, based in Atlanta, and she was able to be released the same day. In the wake of the crash, first responders have been calling Sage a hero.

She reportedly held Elaine’s hand and tried to keep her sister calm throughout the entire situation.

Sage’s father, Tyler Hopper, is an officer for the Griffin Police Department and has acted as a first responder for numerous accidents.

Being on the receiving end of such services, specifically from AirLife, was a different experience entirely for Tyler.

Dmytro – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“[Flight Nurse] Sasha White came up and introduced herself and told me she was going to be taking care of my Lanie Bug. I don’t know if I will ever be able to be on a scene like that again and not think about what the crew did for her that day,” he recalled.

However, when he heard about his eldest daughter’s heroism, Tyler claimed that his daughter’s quick thinking didn’t shock him.

“I wasn’t surprised by what Sage did that day. When we got home from the hospital that night, Sage was talking about what happened, and I just told her what she did was awesome,” he stated.

More recently, on November 30, Sage and Elaine, as well as their father, Tyler, and mother, Megan, were reunited with the first responders from AirLife Georgia and given the opportunity to thank them.

Still, Sage’s bravery stole the show, and she was honored with a certificate of heroism. Additionally, the AirLife Georgia base gifted her various items, such as an Air Methods backpack, a stethoscope, and a personalized water bottle.

Flight Nurse Sasha White, who responded to the crash and put together the reunion, praised Sage.

“Sage is so rare. She has that ‘it factor’ in her. You either have it in you, or you don’t, and she has it in her. I hope one day to be flying with her,” she explained.

Even before the crash, the 12-year-old had dreams of becoming a paramedic or a flight nurse. The latest accident has only solidified her aspirations.

“I just want to help people,” Sage said.