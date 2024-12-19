While In An Ambulance, She Saw The Deceased Parents Of The Paramedics Who Were Helping Her

Since she was 25-years-old, TikToker @kentuckymomof3 has had epilepsy and was no stranger to seizures. She is now 47-years-old.

About a year and a half ago, she was at home with her daughter. She was on the porch and wasn’t feeling well. The next thing she knew, she had passed out.

Her daughter helped her inside to the couch. She called her husband and a friend who was a nurse because something didn’t seem quite right. Then, she had a seizure, which went on for around 20 minutes.

An ambulance arrived to pick her up, and she started showing signs of a stroke, but later realized it was Todd’s paralysis.

As the paramedics were figuring out where to take her, she sensed another presence in the ambulance with her. She saw a petite lady with white hair down to her shoulders.

The lady didn’t say anything, but she was nice and seemed to be giving her reassurance that everything was going to be okay.

Then, she sensed a man behind her who reeked of smoke. He seemed aggravated, as if he were in a rush to get to the hospital.

She kept asking why these people were in the ambulance with her, and the paramedics responded back, telling her she was fine and dismissing her inquiries.

When they reached the hospital, the doctors conducted all the proper tests and transferred her to a bed. As she was being moved, she noticed a girl with a dog in the corner of the room.

The dog was barking non-stop. She even asked a nurse why the dog was barking, but the nurse didn’t know what she was talking about.

Once she was well enough to be discharged from the hospital, one of the paramedics reached out to check on her.

She took the opportunity to describe the people who were in the ambulance with her. The people in the ambulance fit the exact descriptions of the paramedics’ parents, who had both passed away a while ago.

Several TikTok users shared the stories of their own unexplainable paranormal experiences involving emergency situations.

“I performed CPR on my child who had a seizure underwater. A nurse ‘helped’ talk me through it poolside until EMS came…no such person was there, I was told after,” commented one user.

“When I was being wheeled down for an emergency c-section, my mom stepped out and waved at me in the hallway. She passed when I was 10,” stated another.