He Ran Into A Skinwalker In Yosemite National Park While Hiking With His Friends One Night

heyengel - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

There’s something deeply unsettling about being alone in the woods, especially when you realize you might not actually be alone out there in the dark.

In Navajo lore, a skinwalker is a type of shapeshifter: a malevolent entity that can take the form of animals, or even mimic human voices, to lure you in.

They’re said to move unnaturally fast, travel under the cover of night, and carry an overwhelming feeling of dread wherever they go.

So when one hiker swears they saw something not quite human deep in Yosemite National Park, they weren’t just spooked. They were convinced they’d come face to face with something ancient… something watching.

It was August 2017 when this man and his two best friends, Andrew and Zach, were hiking through Yosemite National Park.

Zach had a job that summer as a Glacier Point parking agent, so he knew the park like the back of his hand. Zach was given a house with two other guys working at the park, so he and Andrew decided to visit for one week.

One evening during their trip, they planned to hike up to Chilnualna Falls to catch the sunset, swim, and have dinner. Zach had hiked that path before, and it took four miles to reach the top, which had an elevation of 2,000 feet.

They left a few hours before the sun went down, and as they came close to the end of their journey, they ran into a guy who desperately needed help.

“His friend had fallen 50 feet off a cliff and had a shattered femur. Zach was used to this after working in the park all summer; he had seen many injuries and was used to it,” he explained.

heyengel – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“The man didn’t have cell reception, but I did, so I called 911 and reported the accident, requesting search and rescue. After a few minutes, we decided we wanted to continue the hike after search and rescue assured us they would be there soon with a helicopter.”

“We told the guy help was on its way, and we continued the next half mile up to the top of the falls. When we got up there, it was a picture-perfect scene. A beautiful sunset as we swam and ate. We then got an amazing show as we saw the helicopter land to pick up the injured guy we just encountered, right below us. I’m a private pilot and Air Force aviator, so I loved every second of watching the helicopter land on the mountainside.”

The sun set, and they made their descent down the trail. They hiked past the injured man, and a search and rescue team was helping him.

Everyone thanked them for making the phone call. By this time, dark had fallen, so it was a bit tricky to keep moving.

They could hardly see, so they had to use the flashlights on their phones to light the way. It was pretty steep as they carefully went on. Zach was first, he was second, and Andrew was third.

As Zach shined his phone into the night, they noticed a figure peeking out from behind a tree located 15 feet in front of them.

Zach moved his phone to illuminate the figure further, and then they all freaked out.

“That’s when whatever it was exposed itself from the tree and ran across the path, down to the left, and down the steep grade. It ran on 2 feet and resembled some sort of humanoid,” he added.

“It was a little shorter than us and very clearly had 2 arms and 2 legs, but it moved in an inhuman way. It kinda resembled a person, it had a head and its limbs, but appeared to be just skin, no clothes on at all. We all 3 saw it and stopped dead in our tracks.”

“We continued shining the light to where it ran, down the left side of the mountain, but didn’t see anything after it ran down. We were absolutely terrified, none of us really knowing what to say because we had no idea what we saw. The worst part was that we had another 3-mile hike down, and a mile and a half from the trailhead to Zach’s house, all while knowing that this creature could be stalking us and was near.”

They made it back to Zach’s place without getting hurt, but they were petrified. Whatever they had spotted back there in the pitch-black woods wasn’t an encounter they had bargained for.

He has since done a lot of research in an attempt to explain what he saw, and he’s convinced it was a skinwalker.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski