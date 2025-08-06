Her 11-Year-Old Son Was Terrifyingly Targeted In An AI Photo Scam After Sending A Selfie To A Stranger

TikTok - @kelseyleaaaa - pictured above is Kelsey

If your child has a phone, you need to read this. TikToker Kelsey (@kelseyleaaaa) recently shared a terrifying experience that every parent should know about.

It might change the way you approach digital safety forever. Kelsey is issuing a warning for all parents after her 11-year-old son was violated over the internet.

She was outside cleaning her porch when she picked up her phone and saw something alarming. She had six missed calls from her son, who was out of town at a friend’s house.

She quickly called him back and could immediately tell that something was wrong. He was crying, hyperventilating, and freaking out while trying to explain what had just happened.

His friend’s mom got on the phone and told her that someone texted her son, asking for a picture of his face. He sent the picture, but the stranger sent back images of her son without any clothes on.

They demanded that he send money and threatened to leak the explicit pictures online if he didn’t. The scammer was asking for $40.

The pictures looked real, but they were actually AI-generated photos. It was the stuff of every parent’s worst nightmare.

Luckily, the friend’s mom had seen this sort of scam before and stepped in quickly. But the emotional damage had already been done. Now, Kelsey’s son is totally traumatized by the experience, and so is Kelsey.

She admitted that she had no idea this type of scam existed. She wishes that her son hadn’t sent the picture, but it’s unacceptable that these scammers are targeting children.

The use of AI in online scams is on the rise, and kids are vulnerable to it. She wants to spread awareness so that other parents can be vigilant and prevent this from happening to their own kids.

Make sure that kids understand that what happens online can be really serious and scary. All it takes is one photo.

Many TikTok users in the comments section praised Kelsey for handling the situation well and creating a safe environment for her child to express himself.

“So glad to hear that both boys felt comfortable and safe to go to their moms so they can handle this instead of keeping quiet from fear,” commented one user.

“Honestly, the fact that he called you? That says so much about your parenting. I never would’ve trusted my parents with this. I would’ve suffered in silence,” stated another.

“This happened to my son last summer. Luckily, I had heard about it. My son was scared, too. I was just so grateful he told me what was going on,” added a third.

