She Ran Away From Her Date After He Was Two Hours Late, Went To The Bathroom To Do Drugs, And Nearly Fell Asleep In His Food

svetograph - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Taylor Fogarty, who goes by @taylorfogartyy on TikTok, went on a date that truly sounds more like a horror story than a bad date story.

One Saturday night two years ago, she met a guy while hanging out with some of her friends, and that evening, they spent a lot of time together and were chatting a lot.

As the night came to an end, this guy asked her to go out on an official date with him the following night, which was a Sunday.

He offered to pick her up at 7:30 p.m. and promised to make them a dinner reservation at a great place. Now, Taylor doesn’t get into a habit of permitting guys to pick her up on date one, but she thought she would be safe since he was in her same social circle.

Taylor dressed up in a pretty black jumpsuit and a pair of Christian Louboutin heels since he had stated he was going to take her out to an upscale restaurant, and he confirmed before getting her that their reservation was at 8 p.m.

At 7:15 p.m., he sent her a text asking for her address. Half an hour later, he was nowhere to be found, but he reassured her that he would be getting her shortly.

It felt off to Taylor, who was sitting there on her couch waiting around for the guy. At 9:32 p.m., he finally texted her that he was minutes from her house.

He was two hours late to get her and an hour past the time of their reservation!

Taylor was irritated and dying of hunger. When she walked out of her home, she was shocked to see that the front of this guy’s car was completely bashed in.

svetograph – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She climbed in, and he began driving as slowly as a turtle in a direction that made no sense to get to their destination.

He appeared lost, so Taylor questioned him if he knew how to get to the restaurant, but he claimed he knew the way despite driving down weird back roads to make it there.

They ended up having to go to a bar instead since it was so late at night, which really made Taylor upset since she was dressed to the nines.

After ordering their food, two rough-looking guys walked in and made a beeline for their table. They called her date by his name and said it was so great to see him.

The guys then walked off and vanished into the back of the restaurant. Her date got up and said he had to use the bathroom.

Ten minutes later, Taylor began to worry, wondering if her date slipped out and left her there. She texted her mom and her friends an update, and after fifteen minutes, she texted her date to see where he was.

The food arrived at the table, so she called him, and he said he was busy on a phone call but would be there in a bit.

Their server even thought she got ditched, so Taylor texted this guy that she was leaving. He instantly came out of the bathroom and sat back down at their table, but he looked off to her.

He nearly fell asleep on his plate of food and then got angry with Taylor for asking if he was alright, literally shouting at her in the restaurant.

“Like I don’t even know you, and you’re going to be screaming at me in a restaurant,” Taylor explained in her video.

“So I’m just thinking like how I’m going to get up and get out of here because I’m not letting him drive me home. He’s obviously on drugs. There’s no way that I’m going to get back in his car.”

He actually told Taylor that he was talking in the bathroom to the two guys who had come over earlier, but he also had said that he was on some phone call, so now he was just lying to her face about what went down in that bathroom, which Taylor is convinced was a drug deal.

Taylor was so upset, this guy wasn’t eating, and so she asked him to hurry up. He became so angry that she quickly tried to figure out how she could get the heck out of there.

He paid the bill, and they got up. Taylor admitted she was calling an Uber since he didn’t seem like he was good to get behind the wheel, and he started arguing with Taylor.

“On the way back to the car, he goes down this alley saying that it was a ‘shortcut’ to get back to the car, and at that point, I took off running,” Taylor continued.

They were thankfully in a very populated strip of restaurants, so Taylor kept on running until she made it to a bar that was packed with people.

This guy realized she had taken off and started blowing her phone up, but she blocked him, got that Uber, and went to her mom and dad’s house.

She was so freaked out this guy would pop up at her house that she didn’t feel comfortable sleeping there that night.

How scary is that?

“I can’t believe you went when he was 2 hours late. No way,” one person commented on Taylor’s video.

“Good choice to go to your parents! I would’ve been WAY too scared to stay at my own house alone,” someone else said.

“I would’ve been on the phone with my mom like MOMMY COME HELP ME,” a third added.