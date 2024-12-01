You Just Need A Box Of Funfetti Cake Mix, Chocolate, And Silicone Molds To Make These Mini Holiday Cakes

TikTok - @jacquimariesaldana - pictured above are the cute holiday cakes

Don’t know what to bring to the big holiday dinner? Get into the Christmas spirit by baking your own yummy desserts. These mini holiday cakes are just what you should turn to when you need a little something sweet.

Individual cakes ensure that everyone gets the same-sized slice. The kids who complain that their sibling got a bigger piece won’t be singing the same tune this year when you present your homemade mini cakes.

Jacqui Saldana (@jacquimariesaldana) is showing TikTok users how easy it is to create cakes that look like they came straight from the bakery. It is a lot of steps, but it’s so much fun to do!

You’ll need at least three oven-safe silicone plastic molds, a box of Funfetti cake mix, and white chocolate. Follow the directions on the box to create the cake batter.

Thoroughly spray the silicone trays with vegetable oil and fill in the molds with the cake batter. Bake them in the oven according to the package instructions.

After they have cooled enough, carefully peel your festive-looking shapes from the molds. Next, melt down the white chocolate. Jacqui also has white chocolate in various colors, such as red and green.

Then, fill the molds up about halfway with the melted chocolate. Bang the molds on the counter, so the chocolate lays out evenly. Additionally, make sure to leave enough room so that you’re able to fit the mini cake on top of the chocolate.

Lastly, stick them in the refrigerator so the chocolate can harden. Don’t try to take the cakes out of the molds immediately after removing them from the fridge. It’s better to let them set for a minute first, so the chocolate doesn’t crack.

But once that’s done, you should be left with beautiful chocolate-covered mini cakes! In her video, Jacqui created cakes shaped like Christmas trees with a green front side.

Several TikTok users had much to say about the mini cakes in the comments section.

“Definitely better with brownie batter!!” recommended one user.

“Omg, what a brilliant idea!! Thank you for sharing. I’m going to try this,” commented another.

“You, ma’am, just won the internet with this hack!!!” exclaimed a third.