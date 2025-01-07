7 Dog Breeds The Royals Love, From Ancient Pharaohs To Queen Elizabeth

Here Are 7 Breeds Of Dogs Adored By Royals Across History

Today, dogs are cherished furry companions by owners of all ages, backgrounds, and socioeconomic standings. But canines have been especially revered by royalty for centuries.

From ancient China to Egypt and the British royal family, here are some of the most favored breeds by royals throughout history.

Pharaoh Hound

The pharaoh hound’s exact origins have been debated, but it’s believed that it descended from canines owned by Egyptian pharaohs.

This medium-sized breed was prized among nobles for its hunting skills and was frequently depicted in ancient artwork. With beautiful amber eyes and a sleek build, the pharaoh hound was beloved for its elegance as well as its athleticism.

Corgi

During Queen Elizabeth II’s reign of 70 years, she reportedly owned over 30 corgis. There’s even a photo of her cuddling a corgi from when she was just a young princess.

This stout breed has short, muscular legs and typically weighs between 22 and 30 pounds. Corgis are also known to be strong, athletic, and extremely intelligent.

Shih Tzu

Chinese royalty, especially the Ming and Qing Dynasties, were particularly fond of the shih tzu, or “Lion Dog.” These tiny pups, weighing an average of 9 to 16 pounds, were initially bred exclusively to be kept as palace pets.

The dogs were doted on and pampered as ladies of the imperial court carried them around. They were prized for their regal appearance and loving personality.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

During King Charles II’s reign in England, this breed rose to major popularity. He was very fond of his spaniels and was said to rarely go anywhere without them.

In fact, King Charles II reportedly issued a royal decree stating that his dogs could be allowed into any public building. This included the House of Parliament.

These pups are playful, gentle, and affectionate, making them a favorite family dog in households worldwide.

Saluki

Depictions of the saluki have been found in ancient Egyptian tombs that are over 4,000 years old, making them one of the oldest known canine breeds. Egyptian pharaohs and noblemen favored these dogs for their speed and hunting skills.

At the same time, they’re regarded as being really graceful, which is why this dog was popular in palaces and noble courts.

Pekingese

In China, the history of the Pekingese, a small dog that almost resembles an adorable lion, dates back over 2,000 years.

Viewed as sacred in ancient China, they were bred to look like mythical Chinese guardian lions and owned only by the Chinese imperial family. These dogs were so prized that hurting or stealing one was even made punishable by death.

Now, this breed can act aloof and dignified, yet it’s also intelligent and loyal to its owners.

Jack Russell Terrier

Last but not least is the Jack Russell terrier, a breed long beloved by King Charles III, who grew up with these dogs. Back in 1994, his Jack Russell named Pooh tragically went missing and was never found. Prince Charles was later gifted another, named Tigga, who lived to be 18 years old.

Queen Camilla is a huge fan of this breed as well. She took over Patronage of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, and from that rescue center, she got her own Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth.

These pups are known for their friendly, upbeat, and curious nature, in addition to their high intelligence and ease of training.