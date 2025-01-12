She’s Sharing Her Feta And Hot Honey Chicken Bake Recipe

Ingredients For The Salad And Dressing

chopped kale

pomegranate seeds

shallots sliced thin

chopped walnuts

a squeeze of lemon juice

a little drizzle of garlic avocado oil

Start by preheating your oven to 375 degrees, then season your chicken (it turns out to be four thin chicken breasts) with paprika, salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. Make sure that you season both sides of your chicken, not just one side!

TikTok – @caileeeats – pictured above is Cailee and her feta and hot honey chicken bake

Next, grease up a baking dish and put your chicken evenly on the bottom (it’s ok if they overlap a little on the ends). Crumble up some feta and place that on top of the chicken.

Put a layer of foil on top of your baking dish and put it in the oven for 15 minutes, removing the foil when your timer goes off.

After taking the foil off the top, put your chicken back into another 15 to 20 minutes to make sure it’s properly cooked.

Broil the chicken for several minutes when it’s close to being done so you get a bit of browning on your feta cheese, but it doesn’t have to appear to be melting.

Take your chicken out of the oven, drizzle on the hot honey, and add red pepper flakes. Cailee suggests that you “measure with your heart” and instantly serve it.

To make the salad, which doesn’t take long at all, massage the lemon juice and olive oil into your kale, then top with chopped walnuts, shallots, and pomegranate seeds.