He Almost Got Stuck In China After Someone Stole His Passport And Wallet Off A Plane On New Year’s Eve

There are many places you can go where you know you need to keep an eye out to prevent thieves from getting the best of you, but I bet you never thought a plane was one of those locations.

Ryan Crouse, who goes by @ryancrouse on TikTok, nearly got stuck in China after someone stole his passport off a plane.

Not only that, the thief swiped his credit cards, all of his IDs, his wallet with $400 in it, and literally everything else he owns, along with his passport.

Ryan was set to fly from Tokyo, Japan, to Shanghai, China, before continuing on to Paris, France. As Ryan got off the plane for his layover in Shanghai, it hit him that he had left his bag containing all of his personal effects underneath the seat on the plane located directly in front of him.

At this rate, Ryan had made it so far into the airport itself that it wasn’t possible for him to simply turn right around and hop back on the plane to grab his things.

Ryan was able to find an employee in the airport who agreed to help him and told him to wait as he went to get his bag for him.

Ryan began to panic, and then one of the other passengers around his age who was on this flight with him walked up, questioning Ryan about where his next flight was headed, along with what time it took off.

Ryan responded, and the man said he was hoping to be able to explore Shanghai a bit before his following flight took off.

The employee came back at that point, and Ryan saw he was not carrying his bag along with him. The employee informed Ryan that he had searched the entire plane, but his bag was nowhere to be found!

“What do you mean there’s no bag on the plane because it’s only been ten minutes since I got off the plane, and it was under the seat in front of me?” Ryan questioned the employee.

Ryan was having a bit of a tough time communicating, and then the man who was asking about his next flight jumped in to help, chatting away with the employee in Chinese.

The man told Ryan that the employee said they should go to Lost and Found to look for his bag, and the man offered to help Ryan since he had nothing else to do.

“What did I do in a past life to deserve this guy?” Ryan asked.

Ryan and his new friend made their way to another terminal, but Lost and Found didn’t have his belongings. Other airline employees began calling around, trying to find out if anyone had seen his bag.

Ryan really started to freak out as nobody could figure out where his bag had gone, and it had everything he needed in it to leave the country.

“I’m in China, a foreign country, where I have no status, and I don’t have a passport, any form of ID,” Ryan explained. “

“I can’t even leave the airport because I don’t have a passport, I can’t get on another flight because I don’t have a passport.”

“I’m going to be in one of those documentaries where someone lives in the airport because they can’t leave. And mind you, this guy is saving my life the entire time because nobody at the airport, or in China, speaks English.”

In four hours, Ryan’s flight was leaving for Paris (not that he could get on it), and he spent two whole hours trying to track down his things.

Finally, someone located his bag in the bathroom of the airplane and showed him a photo. But all of Ryan’s belongings that were inside of that bag were tossed around in the bathroom.

His passport was there in the bathroom, but his wallet and all of his credit cards and forms of ID were completely gone. Ryan called the police, hoping they could see if the thief was caught on the airport’s security cameras.

Ryan was running out of time, though, and he had to ultimately get on his next plane and spend 13 hours without Wi-Fi and the ability to cancel all of his credit cards.

And that’s how he almost got stuck in China on New Year’s Eve.

“That happened to my friend. He threw a fit on the plane, and no one was allowed to get off until they gave him his stuff. It was the guy sitting next to him,” one person commented on Ryan’s video.

“The people who clean the plane must’ve been the ones who took your bag and your wallet. When a plane lands, NOBODY will check under the seats because they all just want to leave,” someone else said.