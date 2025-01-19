A Guy Invited Her Over For A Dinner Date And Expected Her To Cook Everything

A woman on TikTok named Lo gave up searching for love on dating apps in hopes of having a “meet cute.” But after thinking she’d finally met a potential partner during her day-to-day life, he had the nerve to invite her over for dinner and expect her to cook their meal.

She detailed this shocking experience on her TikTok account @lohojpg. It all began when she was driving home from the grocery store one day and blasting her music.

Then, as she pulled into a parking spot outside her apartment building, there was another building resident there, working on his car.

Lo had specifically been playing songs by Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy, and the guy took notice. He asked, “What do you know about Burna Boy?” and Lo threw the same question right back at him.

“I should also mention that he’s African, but I won’t say from which country specifically,” she noted.

The guy and Lo proceeded to get into some back-and-forth banter, and he wound up helping her bring her groceries upstairs. Along the way, he mentioned that he’d never been to Trader Joe’s or Costco, and Lo offered to take him one day.

“I was like, ‘Well, you have to have a membership for Costco, but, like, you can come with me if you want to,'” she detailed.

The guy responded by telling Lo that she should go over to his apartment for dinner soon. She was on board with that and told him to let her know when.

Now, Lo normally has a rule that she never goes on first dates to a man’s home. In this instance, though, she felt the circumstances were different, given she and the guy lived in the same building.

That’s why, once they eventually crossed paths again, and the guy asked her to come over for dinner one night, she agreed. She was even a bit antsy leading up to the so-called date.

“I’m kind of nervous about it because I’m like, do I dress up? What do I do?” she explained.

“So I ended up wearing a sundress, and I still did my makeup. And, you know, looked like my gorgeous self.”

Yet, when she showed up at the guy’s place, he was wearing basketball shorts and slides. Not to mention, Lo realized that it didn’t smell like any dinner was cooking.

Next, they walked into the kitchen together, and Lo saw that the guy had laid a ton of ingredients out all over the countertop. At first, she thought he planned to cook dinner in front of her.

“And he’s like, ‘No, you’re gonna make me dinner,'” Lo revealed.

She was extremely taken aback and asked the guy if he was being serious. Sadly, he was, and he flat-out told Lo that she was going to cook for him!

Lo was so shocked that she left the guy’s place and walked right back up to her own apartment.

“The men are losing it. They’re losing their minds,” she concluded in her TikTok.

Lo’s story shook her viewers to their core, and many took to her comment section to share their reactions.

“Wow, he has some nerve! The audacity! Shaking my head,” commented one user.

“Who is raising these men?!?!” asked another.

“Here I thought I was witnessing a love story,” joked a third.

What would you do if a date invited you over for dinner and expected you to prepare the meal?

