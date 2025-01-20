A Guy Invited Her Over For A Lunch Date But Didn’t Feed Her, And Then He Asked Her To Quit Her Job And Move In With Him

vaaseenaa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A few days ago, TikToker Jess (@hi_its.me_jess) had her first date of 2025 with a guy named Brad, and let’s just say that it was not a good start to the new year.

First of all, Brad invited her over for lunch at his place but neglected to provide any food. Next, he offered to be her sugar daddy. He also wanted her to give up all control and agree to every single life decision he made.

Additionally, he wanted her to move in with him and quit her job after only three weeks of knowing each other. However, that wasn’t even the weirdest part of the date.

While they were sitting and chatting, his phone started buzzing non-stop. He was receiving multiple text messages and calls from a woman.

One of the messages demanded to know who was in his driveway. Of course, that would be Jess’s car in the driveway.

Jess started to get a little nervous because this woman now knew what kind of car she drove and what her license plate number was. She asked Brad who the woman was, and he replied that she was just a woman he had been with for three weeks.

They had broken up just last night, which was also the last time they had slept together. Jess told him that she didn’t think this would work out, grabbed her coat and purse, awkwardly gave him a high five, and left immediately, putting all the drama and chaos in her rearview.

Just as she walked into her apartment, he video called her three times. She thought that was a little odd because they had never video chatted with each other before. She ignored his calls and proceeded to unmatch with him on the dating app where they met.

From the lack of lunch to the jealous ex blowing up his phone, that date had the most red flags anyone has ever seen.

vaaseenaa – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Here’s to hoping that the rest of 2025 will treat Jess better! After this doozy of a date, she deserves to find someone who will actually remember their promise to feed her.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan