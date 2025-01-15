Everything You Need To Know About The Parson Russell Terrier, A Pint-Sized Powerhouse

Kristyna - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

The Parson Russell terrier is a pint-sized powerhouse with enough energy to rival that of a sugared-up toddler. This breed is known for having a big personality and adventurous spirit. They would make the perfect companions for anyone who can keep up with their limitless enthusiasm.

The history of the Parson Russell terrier can be traced back to 1800s England. An English minister and avid sportsman named Parson John Russell wanted to create a smaller foxhound that could keep up with foxes and chase them into their underground burrows.

These dogs were able to run with larger foxhounds but were small enough to fit into foxholes and flush them out. Russell died in 1883, but the Parson Russell terrier lived on.

As terriers became more diverse, some breeders felt that the different breeds needed to be more specified. In 1904, Arthur Heinemann created the first breed standard for the Jack Russell terrier. A decade later, he founded the Parson Jack Russell Terrier Club in England.

In 1990, the Parson Jack Russell Terrier was recognized by England’s Kennel Club as a variant of the fox terrier. A 14-inch standard for the breed was adopted.

Then, in 1997, the Jack Russell terrier was registered with the American Kennel Club. The AKC changed the breed’s name to Parson Russell terrier in 2003 to better identify the characteristics of the breed.

Today, the Parson Russell terrier has the reputation of a small but mighty hunter. These dogs may be small, but they require a large amount of care. Here’s what you need to know.

Exercise

When it comes to exercise, Parson Russell terriers need to go on several walks or a run every day. If they don’t get enough exercise or mental stimulation, they will act out and resort to destructive behavior.

They perform well in many kinds of canine competitions, such as agility, dock diving, and barn hunts. Participating in such activities will allow you to bond with your dog and burn off some energy.

Diet/Health

This breed is very active, so they will do best on a high-protein diet. Feed them twice a day, and don’t give out too many treats, as they can become overweight easily. Parson Russell terriers can live for 15 years or more. They are prone to developing deafness and various eye problems.

Grooming

Parson Russells have short coats that are easy to keep in order. You can simply use a grooming mitt to brush the hair. Giving your dog the occasional bath will help with dander and odors, but it’s not necessary to do it regularly. Other than that, make sure to trim their nails, brush their teeth, and clean their ears.

Training

It is not recommended for first-time dog owners to adopt a Parson Russell, as this breed requires a lot of time to train.

They can be stubborn and independent, so they will benefit from a firm approach. Consistent positive reinforcement training is the best way to provide structure and guidance.