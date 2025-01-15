He’s Not Helping His Girlfriend Pay For Their Vacation, Since She Invited Herself Along Without Asking Him First

This 31-year-old man and his 27-year-old girlfriend, Emily, have been together for close to a year so far. Overall, their relationship is excellent, and they have discussed potentially going on vacation in the future.

Several weeks ago, he began organizing a vacation with his friends from college. They love going away together, and they picked something new for this trip: someplace overseas.

He never asked Emily to come along with him since it was obviously a boy’s trip, and he figured Emily would get that.

“When I told Emily about the trip, she seemed a bit hurt but said she understood and hoped I’d have fun. Fast forward to last week, and Emily surprised me by telling me she booked tickets to join me on the trip,” he explained.

“She said she figured she could do her own thing during the day while I hung out with my friends, and we could spend the evenings together.”

“I was caught off guard and told her that wasn’t really the plan. She said she didn’t mind and wanted to be there since we’ve been talking about traveling together. Then she asked if I could split the cost of her accommodations since “we’d both benefit from her being there.”

Well, he informed Emily that he never invited her to come too, and this vacation wasn’t meant to involve her. So, he said he didn’t find it reasonable for Emily to want him to pay when she didn’t ask if it was alright for her to tag along.

Emily wasn’t happy with his response, and she couldn’t understand why he was hardly thrilled with her going too.

She said he was dismissing her feelings, but to be fair, this trip was exclusively for him and his college friends to attend.

“She’s been distant since then, and now I’m questioning if I was too harsh or inconsiderate. I love Emily and enjoy spending time with her, but this trip was planned as something separate,” he continued.

He’s left wondering if he’s wrong for not wanting to help Emily pay for the vacation. What do you think?

