Her Sister Cheated With Her Husband, So Now That She’s Homeless, She’s Refusing To Help

This 26-year-old woman used to be best friends with her sister, who is two years younger than she is. They even moved away from home six years ago, together.

Then she met her husband, got married, and her sister didn’t move too far away from her. They still continued to spend a significant amount of time with one another despite the changes in her life.

A couple of months back, she sadly found out that her sister got pregnant, and her husband was her baby daddy. That’s right: her own sister cheated on her with her husband.

“I ended my marriage to him immediately, and I told my sister I wanted nothing more to do with her, and she was on her own,” she explained.

“I had some of her stuff at my place and left it at my ex’s place for her. For the rest of the pregnancy, they were living together, and then he wouldn’t let her back in after the baby was born. She called our parents from the hospital and told them she had nowhere to go.”

“That he was looking for custody and didn’t want her back, and I wasn’t answering her calls. So they called me, and after I heard them explain what was going on, I told them it wasn’t my problem. They tried to argue, but I wasn’t having any of it.”

A couple of weeks ago, her sister moved into a homeless shelter geared towards single parents. Since her sister and ex-husband are still disputing custody of their child, her sister cannot move back in with their mom and dad.

Her sister has texted and called her, but she has not responded to her, and her parents are furious with her for ignoring her sister.

She finally blocked her sister, though her parents are unaware of this detail. Her mom and dad are insisting she should feel shame for not wanting to help her sister or her child. She maintains that it’s not her responsibility to pitch in.

“My parents called me disgusting for leaving them homeless. That I have room and could help,” she concluded.

She’s left wondering if her parents are right and she should help her needy sister. What do you think? Should she forgive and forget?

