He Got Dumped For Not Allowing His Girlfriend To Meet His Kids When She Asked

Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This 36-year-old man has two children who mean the world to him: a five-year-old and a three-year-old. Thankfully, he has a decent co-parenting relationship with the mom of his kids.

Now, he has a rule of waiting three to six months before introducing any romantic interests to his kids to protect them and also him at the same time.

His custody agreement with his ex is not completely finalized, and he’s worried that if he does date a woman and then introduces her to his kids too quickly, that could mess up custody for him.

Not that long ago, he met a 30-year-old woman while at a children’s museum, and she’s a single mom to an eight-year-old.

Two months ago, they began dating, but a month ago, they decided to get serious and be committed to one another.

“We hit it off better than I have ever before. I literally feel like a kid again. We spend all of our time together when I don’t have my children,” he explained.

“Either [she] and I are together, or all 3 of us with her kid. We’re both falling in love faster than we had anticipated in the best way. Like I found my person as scary as that sounds.”

This Saturday and Sunday, his kids are with him and not his ex. Because of that, he did not plan on spending any time with his girlfriend.

But last night, she let him know that if he did not allow her to meet his kids this weekend, it was going to cause her to no longer want to be with him.

He can see why she feels like this, but he informed her that he’s worried about putting his custody agreement in jeopardy, yet he would get the ball rolling on introducing her to his kids.

Instead of understanding his perspective, she actually dumped him over it.

“She ended it and wants no contact until things are better for me. I am literally broken about it. More distraught than my break up from baby mama, as silly as that sounds. My heart hurts and I feel like I lost “the one,” he concluded.

He’s left wondering what he should do. What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read