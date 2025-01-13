Her Baby Daddy’s Trying To Get Her To Leave Her Fiancé And Pick Him Instead

Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back when this 29-year-old woman was dating the father of her son, who is 10 years older than she is, their relationship was miserable.

He was terrible to her; he cheated constantly and then moved into being abusive. She can admit she was “young and very dumb” back then, so she accepted how he treated her for far too long.

But then she got the courage to finally leave him when she was two months pregnant with his child, and when she ended their relationship, she never looked back.

“We hated each other for the entire pregnancy and toddler years. I did everything myself, worked, gave birth alone, took care [of] a newborn with no help,” she explained.

“I turned to mom groups for advice. I did family court, etc. I started to figure life out on my own as a single mother.”

As she was navigating things alone, her ex bounced around and dated any and every woman he could. She worked on growing up and caring for herself, ultimately meeting her fiancé a little less than two years ago.

Now, her fiancé is starkly different from her baby daddy; he’s attractive, he’s sweet, and he’s brimming with love and patience. Her fiancé is literally the man of her dreams.

A year ago, the hatred she had for her baby daddy washed away, and they developed a friendship. They began participating in activities along with their son, and they’re succeeding as co-parents.

“I went from being a single mother who’s always been working since I was 15 to now a SAHM. I’m happier, healthier, definitely more mature, and a loving mother and future wife,” she added.

Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

“My ex noticed my shift and is now OBSESSED with getting back together. He said he didn’t see my potential back then but he sees how much I’ve grown and thinks I should leave my fiancé for him.”

“I laughed in his face cause I thought maybe he was joking. [For the] past three weeks, he’s been blowing up my phone, saying we should be together for our son, or our son will end up in prison if he doesn’t have his parents together. I told him straight forward I have ZERO interest in him in any romantic or any other way.”

Her baby daddy is not taking no for an answer, and her fiancé is fully aware of him trying to win her back. Her fiancé isn’t at their home on Sundays, as he visits his own son then, so last Sunday, her baby daddy came to drop their son off early, knowing full well her fiancé wasn’t around.

She ended up slamming the door right in his face, as she couldn’t believe his audacity. She’s tried to let him down gently; she’s tried being firm, but nothing is working.

Her baby daddy delusionally believes he has a shot at a second chance with her even though she’s never given him the green light.

“On top of that, while I had a newborn, he had women harass me, told them I’m crazy and so in love with him, and he never wanted me…,” she continued.

She firmly believed her baby daddy was interested in being nicer to her for the sake of their son – not because he wanted to win her back.

However, since he finally views her as “wife material” he wants her to leave the amazing man she’s engaged to, who lovingly provides for her, to be with him, a guy still living at home with his mom who can’t even afford to purchase a car.

What advice do you have for her?

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read