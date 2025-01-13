She Won More Than $2 Million Dollars, But She’s Not Sharing With Her Family After They Didn’t Invite Her On Vacation

Not that I’ve ever won the lottery, but I’ve heard that if you do, people really expect you to share the wealth, even if they haven’t treated you in the nicest way. That sense of entitlement is really something, isn’t it?

Now, this 28-year-old woman is the odd one out in her family, and she never fit in with her 30-year-old brother and 25-year-old sister.

When they were little, her parents fawned over her siblings and basically ignored her in favor of them. Things haven’t exactly changed since they’ve become adults, though.

Several months back, her family organized a vacation overseas, but they chose not to invite her to come along with them.

“I found out through my sister’s Instagram posts, not from them directly. When I asked why I wasn’t included, my mom said, “We didn’t think you’d want to come, and besides, we’re tight on budget.” It hurt, but I let it go,” she explained.

“Fast forward to a month ago: I bought a lottery ticket on a whim and ended up winning a life-changing amount—over $2 million. I decided to use the money wisely: [I] paid off debts, invested, and set aside some for fun. I didn’t tell my family right away because I didn’t want them to treat me differently.”

“Well, word got out after I bought a new car, and now they’re furious I didn’t offer to “share the wealth.” My mom said it’s selfish to keep all that money to myself when they’re struggling (news to me, given the vacation). My sister hinted that I should pay for her student loans, and my brother outright asked me to buy him a house.”

She kept her cool as she pointed out to all of her family members that she doesn’t owe them because they’re blood.

She then underscored that they haven’t been nice to her, but now they want things from her because of her newfound cash.

She used that vacation as a way to prove to her family that they haven’t been inclusive of her. Her dad’s response was the trip was “different” and that the money she won should be shared among their family.

“Now they’re all calling me an ungrateful brat and saying I’m ruining the family dynamic,” she continued.

She’s left wondering if it is wrong of her to decline to share with her family, considering how they have treated her all along.

