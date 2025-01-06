Her Boyfriend Dumped Her After 10 Years Together, But Now He Has Regrets

Maridav - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Two days ago, this 29-year-old woman’s 32-year-old boyfriend dumped her, but it wasn’t completely unexpected.

Her boyfriend excels at avoiding situations and emotions, and due to that, she pretty much had a heads up that he was going to be breaking up with her.

While he did it, she remained cool and collected, even though he began sobbing. He admitted that he does not exactly know what he feels for her, but whatever it is, it’s clear he’s no longer in love with her.

“I asked if it was anything I did, and he said, “No, you’ve been an angel. You deserve someone better than me.” He explained that he cares about me but isn’t sure if he loves me the same way,” she said.

“We had plans of getting engaged soon; as far as I know, he was close to saving up the money for the ring I chose.”

“A calm came completely over me, and I agreed and told him it’s for the best. He cried and hugged me and just kept apologizing. I didn’t want to show how hurt I was and just remained positive. I told him it’s alright. He said he’s going to continue to pay his portion of the rent for as long as I need.”

He kissed her cheek, gave her a hug, and kept on crying as she got in her car and left. Her boyfriend dumped her in the parking lot of his workplace when he was done at work that day.

He stayed there until 2 a.m. in that parking lot, according to his location. He finally took her off of that so she can no longer see where he is, and she did the same thing to him.

She feels terrible about being dumped, though she is pleased with herself for not breaking down in the moment and pleading with him to reconsider.

She has since taken her relationship status down on her social media accounts, and he is supposed to be coming to their place to gather up his belongings soon. So this really is goodbye.

But today, he surprisingly texted her this: I just have regrets about the other night. You had thoughts and ideas, and instead of trying anything, I just kinda blew them off.

I feel like I just gave up on ten years, and that bothers me. The other night happened because I haven’t been communicating my thoughts and feelings like I should have been, so, for that, I’m sorry.

“Is this bread-crumbing, an attempt at reconciliation, or something else?” she wondered. “I feel like I need to be prepared, as he is most likely stopping by tomorrow to collect his things.”

