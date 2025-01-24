Her Boyfriend Started Following A Girl They Met At A Wedding On Social Media, And He Has A History Of Flirting Online

This 34-year-old woman and her 40-year-old boyfriend attended a wedding together several weeks back. While at the wedding, she caught her boyfriend chatting with a younger woman, but it didn’t cross her mind that she had anything to worry about.

Several days after the wedding, she realized her boyfriend and this woman were following one another on Instagram.

“I asked about her. He said it was nothing. I asked if he messaged her because he has a history of flirting/messaging women on social media,” she explained.

“Happened the first few months of our relationship. So now when I see this kind of stuff, it makes me very uneasy and paranoid.”

“He said he didn’t message her. I asked to see his phone. Turns out, he did reply to a story of hers, which is basically a message. So he wasn’t being transparent IMO.”

Her boyfriend accused her of being insecure and overdramatic, so she quit talking about how bothered she was by his social media interactions.

Earlier this week, this woman popped up as a friend suggestion on her Facebook, which she found odd. After poking around, she saw her boyfriend was the only friend they had in common.

Clearly, her boyfriend recently went out of his way to friend the woman on that social media platform as well.

“So I ask about it. He acts stupid, like he doesn’t know what I’m talking about. Then [he] admits he followed her, but he’s not interested, and they haven’t talked,” she added.

“He then denied ever having interacted with her, which clearly wasn’t true. I saw his message to her in front of him.”

“Now he’s saying I’m just insecure, crazy, a stalker. Says if I can’t stop “snooping” this may not work. So I’m mad. Maybe I overreacted, but I am this way because he was flirting with other women behind my back less than a year ago.”

She’s left feeling furious while wondering if she is nuts to think her boyfriend is up to no good. She just doesn’t understand why her 40-year-old boyfriend has any interest in a 29-year-old woman he spoke to one time at a wedding.

She also believes her boyfriend intentionally looked this woman up on social media, which is creeping her out.

Do you think she has every right to be concerned?

