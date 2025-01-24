She Killed The Young Woman Her Ex-Boyfriend Was In Bed With

Facebook - pictured above is Leilani

Jessica Quintanilla, a 24-year-old from California, has been sentenced to 25 years to life for murdering 19-year-old college student Leilani Marie Beauchamp, who was in bed with Jessica’s ex-boyfriend, in 2021.

Leilani lived in Carmel and had attended a Halloween party in Sacramento on October 30, 2021, before leaving with two active-duty Air Force airmen early that morning.

The men resided on Cascade Lane in Fairfield, and after Leilani was reported missing, authorities realized she’d been murdered at the home.

“Fairfield patrol officers, detectives, and members of Travis Air Force Base’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) worked together, ultimately determining a homicide occurred at the residence on Cascade Lane resulting in Leilani’s death,” Fairfield Police Department said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the events that have transpired. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Leilani’s loved ones. Please respect their privacy as they deal with this tragic loss.”

Jessica was arrested and charged with murder. According to prosecutors, she allegedly shot Leilani before 9:00 a.m. while the 19-year-old was lying in bed with her ex, 20-year-old Juan Parra-Peralta.

Jessica’s brother, Marco Quintanilla, was also arrested and charged with accessory to murder, in addition to violating his parole for a felony conviction of attempted murder.

Juan, a former airman who lived at the Fairfield residence, was arrested as well. He ultimately led police to Jessica’s remains, which had been dumped over 130 miles away in Salinas.

At the time, Solano County Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Sequeira said, “It looks like it could be a love trial situation, but it is still being actively investigated.”

Juan was later given immunity in exchange for testifying in the murder trial. When he took the stand, he claimed that Jessica threatened to kill him if he came forward.

She allegedly forced him to drive to Salinas and dump Leilani’s remains, which were found at about 5:30 p.m. on October 31, wrapped in a blanket.

Jessica herself testified to being hungover and upset at her ex, but she claimed the shooting was an accident. She supposedly broke up with Juan the night before and stopped by his house to pick up her clothing. Then, she alleged that the gun “went off” once Juan confronted her in the bedroom.

Her attorney, William Alan Welch, called the shooting “the quintessential heat of passion action.”

Both Jessica and her brother, Marco, were found guilty in November. As of this month, she’s been sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars; meanwhile, Marco received a 4-year prison sentence for being an accessory. Still, Leilani’s family continues to grieve her loss.

“Leilani was truly a blessing to us and her beloved friends. Leilani shared a very close relationship with her younger brother and sister who, after she ventured out to college, maintained daily communication with them,” her family stated.

“We will miss her smile, her laugh, her caring demeanor, her strong will, her passion for life, and the love she brought to our family. We love you, Leilani.”

