Her Husband Cheated On Her, And His Mom’s Pleading With Her Not To Leave Him

Five years ago, this 32-year-old woman tied the knot with her 37-year-old husband, and they have been together for a decade. They welcomed their son into the world four months back, and he’s everything to her.

She became a stay-at-home mom after the birth of her son, and she never pictured raising her son alone, without her husband by her side.

But now that she figured out that her husband’s been cheating on her, she’s considering going the single mom route.

Now, her husband has been behaving in an uncharacteristic way lately, but she never dreamed it had to do with an affair.

Her husband promised he ended things with his affair partner more than three weeks ago, and he’s putting in the effort to get to the bottom of why he felt the need to seek out another woman.

“But the damage is done, and I can’t imagine how I could ever trust him again with the details he’s told me. The woman he was with was 21,” she explained.

“I’m leaning toward leaving because, emotionally, I can’t be in the same room with him; what he did is so unlike him. My friends were jealous of the relationship we had.”

“He is loving, caring, a very involved dad, and he would always go above and beyond for me, and so would I for him. The thing is, my MIL has been calling me almost every day in tears, begging me to stay.”

Her mother-in-law truly is a doll and one of the kindest souls she knows. She’s sweet and full of love. Her husband’s an only child, and her mother-in-law doesn’t have a big family outside of him.

Her mother-in-law has turned into a mom to her, too, over the years and has really gone out of her way to make her feel included and like she’s part of the family.

When her mother-in-law calls her, she frequently cries while insisting she’s scared to lose her and her son. She’s terrified to picture a life that doesn’t involve her, though she is not making excuses for the cheating.

“She keeps asking me to consider staying, not just for my husband, but for her and my son. She’s offered to pay for couples therapy, help with the baby, or do anything I need to make things work,” she said.

“The thing is, I don’t know if I can do it. My husband has gone out of his way to take accountability, and he wants us to start couples therapy ASAP, but everything he has said so far feels like a list of excuses. The work stress he was under, being a new dad, and that the affair was just an outlet because he loves me, and it wasn’t about [a physical connection].”

“I have only told one friend who I thought I could trust, but she told me to consider reconciling. I’m too scared to tell my parents, and I don’t know what to do.”

What advice do you have for her?

