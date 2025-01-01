Her Husband’s Dogs Are Destroying Her Marriage Since They Go To The Bathroom In The House Every Single Day

Petra Richli - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dogs

Fifteen years ago, this 41-year-old woman married her 49-year-old husband, and they have children together. Seven years ago, her husband adopted two mixed-breed dogs from an animal shelter.

She knows this might not be a popular thing to admit, but she dislikes animals. Her husband and their kids adore the dogs, but she doesn’t at all.

“I don’t have anything against people who love pets, and I think it’s good to encourage our kids to have responsibility for something, so after a lot of pressure, I agreed to taking in these pets,” she explained.

“I made it clear from day 1 that they will not be my responsibility because I did not want to take it on. I have enough on my plate. My husband, who is a stay-at-home dad, accepts full responsibility for their care.”

“For 7 years, these dogs have been a total nuisance. They [go to the bathroom] somewhere in the house on a nearly daily basis. We live in a warm climate and we have tile floor throughout the house, so the messes are easy to clean, but it is absolutely infuriating.”

While her husband and kids walk the dogs three times a day at a minimum, and the dogs do go to the bathroom outside, the dogs still return and go to the bathroom in her home.

This happens pretty much every day. The dogs don’t even alert anyone when they have to go to the bathroom – they simply go.

She’s so grossed out and struggling to keep her anger about this under control. Since her husband’s dogs aren’t housebroken, they have crates they need to be kept in.

If the dogs are given free rein in the house without supervision, they just go to the bathroom everywhere, and that drives her crazy.

Petra Richli – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual dogs

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

One time, one of her husband’s dogs went to the bathroom on her son’s pillow on his bed, and after that incident, she made it a requirement that all of the doors in their rooms be closed before the dogs can come out of their crates.

“When they are not in the crate, they have to first be taken outside on a walk and then closely monitored. We had to get rid of every rug in our house because they have ruined all of them,” she added.

“We can’t leave food out on the kitchen counter, or the dogs will jump up on the counter and eat our food. It’s a nightmare.”

“For the past two months, one of the dogs barks all throughout the night. My husband says she is barking at a mouse. The only thing that calms her is my husband, so for two months, he’s been letting them out of the crate at night and sleeping on the couch with the dogs. Neither of us wants this.”

Her husband was right about the mouse, but after they caught it last week, the dogs didn’t go back to being quiet at night.

Now, both of the dogs whine loudly and then bark for her husband in the middle of the night, so her husband goes out to their couch to sleep, and the dogs then cut it out.

Nobody in their house can sleep well at night because of the commotion the dogs are making. On top of that, since the dogs are being let out of their crates, they are going to the bathroom in the house, too, in the evening.

“I didn’t grow up with pets, and I don’t know anything about why they are acting this way, but it is causing serious issues in my marriage. My husband, who took care of pets throughout his childhood and begged me for this, has no solutions to stop them from this behavior,” she continued.



“I run two businesses and work a lot of hours. I am so tired. Tired of the barking, the messes, the smells. Tired of never being able to eat in peace or walk across a rug. I am at the point where I’d rather live alone in an apartment than have to wake up to one more giant pile of dog [poop] on the bathroom floor.”

“I told my husband that I don’t think it’s right to rehome these animals (it would be cruel), but that I will never again agree to pets in the future. I am truly at my wit’s end and would like some advice.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read