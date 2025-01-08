Her Husband’s Flirtatious Coworker Said She Destroyed Her Body Having Kids

I think we can all agree that it’s just not ok to comment on someone else’s body unless you were directly asked to share your opinion.

After what this woman learned her husband’s flirtatious female coworker said about her body without being asked, she’s left wondering if she’s being too easily offended.

Now, her husband has been diagnosed with autism, and due to that, he can struggle with social cues. He has a corporate career that requires that he travel extensively.

As for her, she’s a stay-at-home mom to their three children, who are five, three, and one. Yesterday evening, her husband mentioned that his female coworker, who is child-free, made comments on her being a stay-at-home mom.

Her husband’s coworker said she can’t imagine how she stays home alone and deals with the kids all day, considering how much her husband travels.

Her husband’s coworker stated that she could never picture herself being a stay-at-home mom, and then her remarks got uglier.

“Well, then my husband mentioned how I hurt my back picking up the baby wrong. I’ve had terrible sciatic nerve pain for months,” she explained.

“And then this person said that, “My body is mangled and morphed and destroyed since having 3 kids.”

“I’m sure she didn’t mean it how it came off since they were specifically talking about my back pain, but I can’t help feeling a little offended. I’ve been a stay-at-home mom for the last 5.5 years. I’ve dedicated my whole life to raising my children.”

Adding to how upset she is over this situation, she’s always had a bad feeling about her husband’s coworker and how flirtatious this woman is with him.

Her husband is likable and intelligent, and everyone at his company likes him, but this woman seems to like him a little too much.

Her husband told her that his coworker didn’t mean to come across as so nasty and hurtful, but again, he’s not the best at emotions.

He also feels she is being way too sensitive about what his coworker said, which he blamed on her bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

She is taking medication and is in therapy, so it was a low blow to her that her husband tried to pin her emotions on her mental illnesses, which she is managing quite well.

“But I also just don’t find my body post children an appropriate work conversation,” she added. “I feel like my husband should have shut her down. But again, autism.”

Do you think her husband should have stuck up for her, and do you think she has a right to be so hurt by his coworker’s comments?

You can read the original post below.

