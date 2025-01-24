He’s Spent Over $290,000 Trying To Make His Wife Happy, But Now He Wants A Divorce Since She’s Still Miserable

A little over a year ago, this 33-year-old man got married to his 30-year-old wife, and they’ve been with one another for five years in total.

Following the pandemic, their bubble really burst. They had extreme highs and lows; his wife struggled to stay employed, and they went into a lot of debt over their wedding. Adding family issues and credit card debt to that, it was a tough time for them.

Let’s rewind to 2020, which was actually a great year for this man and his wife. They quickly fell in love with one another, and he didn’t hesitate to move to the other side of the country to be with his wife just three months into dating. He and his wife were enrolled in online grad schools back then.

2021 was another good year, despite a pregnancy scare that turned into a miscarriage. After graduating from his program, he landed a $70,000 a year job.

“I started taking on lots of credit card debt ($50k) to cover her while she was job searching after school for 10 months,” he explained.

2022 wasn’t that bad either, as he got another job making $180,000, and his wife got a job making $120,000. They moved into a larger apartment, but their physical life wasn’t the best.

“I tried to propose in Europe, surprising her on a trip, but she didn’t like it and dumped me. I worked my way back into what felt to be a good relationship,” he added.

On the upside, he worked on paying down his debt. This brings us to 2023, when he and his wife began planning their honeymoon and wedding.

His wife wanted a lot, and the costs became insane. He got promoted and picked up a second job. He tried to bring his wife back to reality, but she had expensive taste and he got tired of arguing with her about trying to cut costs on her dream wedding.

“Her dress was 10k, jewelry 25k, venue, food, etc. I asked if we could reduce costs here or there by using fake flowers “No _____, that’s tacky,” he added.

“Honeymoon was another doozy; I asked if we could [buy] economy tickets or non-5 star resorts. “No _____, this is my honeymoon; I want it to feel like one.” Total wedding night $140k, total honeymoon $40k for 2 weeks.”

In 2024, he suggested that his wife quit her job since it was so toxic. Since he was bringing home $400,000, he thought it wouldn’t be that hard to be the sole income earner.

While he was stressed out working 12 to 16-hour days and two separate jobs, he made it happen. But then his wife began complaining that he wasn’t spending enough time on her and her feelings.

Things have only gone downhill from last year, and this year was welcomed with an enormous fight between him and his wife.

He’s bent over backward for his wife to have everything she’s ever wanted, but it’s all about her and never about him.

He even happily supported her financially while she spent over a year unemployed and gave her $50,000 to try to launch a career as an event planner, which didn’t work out, and she still does not have a job.

He’s spent $12,000 for her to have a nose job, $3,000 for her to get Lasik, $15,000 for her engagement ring, and $5,000 for her wedding ring. He even got her a puppy.

“And she totally gaslights me, saying I’m being mean to her, I don’t make time for her, I don’t make her an equal,” he continued.

“Sure, I have prioritized myself this past year to protect my mental health because the two jobs [are] eating away at me. But she’s been unemployed, and the economy isn’t very forgiving at the moment. I also desperately want to save up as fast and as much as possible to move out of her sister’s basement room.”

“…Yesterday was her birthday, and I got her flowers, a cake, and ice cream as a backup + a booking at a restaurant she mentioned. Today, she unloads on me saying her feelings don’t matter and she has no place or equality in this relationship. Then said she appreciated the gesture but the restaurants menu looked whack, she doesn’t like that kind of cake. Mind you, we had already gone on a $4k early birthday weekend trip to Ritz Carlton the month prior.”

He’s worn out from feeling like nothing he does is ever good enough for his wife. All of his friends, who are wonderful, insist he’s a great guy, and any girl would be lucky to have him, but his wife makes him feel like the opposite.

He’s proud of the fact that he’s managed to make incredible money, but that’s not good enough for his wife either.

He’s made so many sacrifices and still works crazy hours, but his wife overlooks all that and just complains about everything.

“But I feel like I reached my limit. I want to divorce…being single and alone will feel more peaceful than being in a marriage that sucks,” he concluded.

Do you think he should get a divorce?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

