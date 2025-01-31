His Brother’s Marrying His Cheating Ex And Can’t Understand Why He Wants To Skip The Wedding

Three years ago, this 25-year-old guy dumped his 24-year-old girlfriend after she ended up cheating on him more than once.

She apparently was cheating on him for quite some time without his knowledge, and he only caught her in the act when one of her friends told him that she never missed an opportunity to hook up with different guys.

He dumped his girlfriend on the spot, even though they were about to move in with one another. It truly broke his heart since they had been together for five years, and he was in love with her.

He informed his family, and they were just as shocked as he was. His 26-year-old brother was in a long-term relationship around the time that he dumped his now ex-girlfriend, but his brother split up with that girl a year ago.

From there, his brother started dating his cheating ex! He was extremely upset when he found out, and he felt like his brother stabbed him in the back.

“He told me to grow up, and he said he didn’t owe me anything,” he explained. “My sisters (22f and 29f) are on my side and think he’s [wrong] to date her, but the rest of the family are like maybe she’s grown and it’s not great, but let’s not fall out over this.”

“I have never supported their relationship, and a few weeks before Christmas, they announced they were getting married and sent out wedding invites for March of this year.”

“It’s a backyard wedding, and my brother asked the whole family to help pull it together. I told everyone I was not going or helping, and my sisters joined me.”

His brother is furious and cannot understand why he wants to skip out on the wedding. His older brothers and his parents are begging him to reconsider.

His brothers believe he’s being mean to the one who’s marrying his cheating ex, and they want him to leave the past in the past and find a way to be supportive.

They also think he should be glad that when his cheating ex eventually does the same thing to his brother, he should be happy he’s not in his shoes.

In an effort to get his brother, who’s about to marry his ex, to see his side of things, he asked him how he would feel if he was the one marrying his ex, but his brother claimed it wasn’t the same situation.

“It’s a whole thing but I’m standing my ground, as are my sisters. The rest of the family are doing everything to change my mind,” he concluded.

Do you think he’s wrong for missing the wedding?

