His Girlfriend’s Been Sleeping With Other Guys For Money So She Can Pay Her Rent

Iona - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For a little more than a year and a half, this 31-year-old man has been dating his 27-year-old girlfriend, and currently, their relationship is in an excellent spot.

Throughout the last month, his girlfriend has been staying over at his house and not really spending any time at hers, which he’s liked a lot. His girlfriend has a 5-year-old daughter, and he gets along great with the little girl.

His girlfriend was previously married, and she had her daughter with her ex-husband, who takes the little girl on the weekends.

He’s beginning to realize he wants to make his girlfriend his wife and spend the rest of his life by her side. He actually made plans to propose to her this upcoming summer.

Yesterday, he picked up his girlfriend’s phone and went digging through it, even though they aren’t the kind of couple to do something like this.

He just had a feeling he should see what she was up to, which is unusual for him. But as he went through her phone, he learned something shocking.

“Anyway, I found out she has been sleeping with guys for money. She slept with someone for money as recently as the day before NYE,” he explained.

The day when she went out and recently slept with another guy, she mentioned to him that she had to go back to her apartment so she could clean and grab her mail. Obviously, she lied to him.

He instantly chose to confront his girlfriend, who claimed she was not actually cheating on him since she doesn’t have feelings for these guys.

She also said the guy she recently slept with got tested, even though they did not practice any safety measures while hooking up.

His girlfriend said she desperately needed money, which is why she even did this in the first place. His girlfriend previously received government assistance for being a single mom without a job, but she just went back to college, which resulted in her losing that financial help.

She does qualify for some financial aid for college, but there’s been a delay in her receiving any money due to some paperwork problems.

So, here his girlfriend is, saying she needs to sleep with these other guys so she can afford to pay her rent.

“When I asked, ‘Why haven’t you told me about your rent situation,’ she said, ‘I can’t always ask you for money.’ I had paid for her rent once before and paid for her new laptop for university and never asked for the money back,” he added.

“I am generally very generous with money. And I always pay when we go on dates. We are always going out, and I am always paying. And I paid for our last trip to Spain.”

He’s just horrified. On the same day after his girlfriend slept with this other guy, they went out on a date right when she was done.

The following day they spent at his friend’s New Year’s Eve party, and all the people there were gushing over how perfect he and his girlfriend are together.

His girlfriend started sobbing and pleading with him to give her another chance after he found out about her escapades.

“She says she only did it for money, that it was mechanical, that it means nothing to her, and that it doesn’t change who she is or how much she loves me,” he said.

“She says she understands how I feel or why it’s wrong to have done this and kept it from me, but she had no other choice. She is begging for forgiveness.”

“I am not sure what to do. Our relationship has been perfect recently. The [physical connection] is perfect. The way she treats me is amazing. I think we even fell more in love in the last months. I consider her to be the love of my life. The feelings I have with her and the love I have for her I only had once in my life a long time ago.”

He’s left feeling humiliated and unsure of what to do. If he can’t find it in his heart to forgive his girlfriend, this is going to be the hardest breakup of his entire life.

He also is worried about what he will say to their friends, who all assume their relationship is amazing. He would hate to tell all of them the truth.

If he can forgive his girlfriend, he’s not sure how he can ever put this behind him and not be bothered about what she did. He also is doubting he will be able to trust her in the future.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read