His Teen Daughter’s Upset About Him Moving On After Divorcing Her Mom

After this man’s wife had a one-night stand a year ago, he proceeded to file for divorce. The fact that she did that to him caused him a lot of pain and sadness, and he couldn’t get over it.

Although his now ex-wife did say sorry for cheating on him and mentioned she would do anything possible to get him to stay with her, he honestly fell out of love.

His ex did ask if there was any way for them to reconcile, and he thought about it but chose not to try. They split up on friendly terms as they didn’t want to cause more stress to their 13 and 15-year-old daughters.

Despite keeping the peace amid their divorce, breaking up their family really did impact their two girls. He did not tell his girls that their mom cheated on him, and that’s what led to the divorce since his girls think the world of their mom, and he was scared to destroy their relationship with her.

“After the divorce was finalized, I wasn’t in any mood to have a relationship, but I did want to hook up and kind of become wild,” he explained.

“The divorce proceedings took a year, and in that time, I did spend a lot of time in the gym and on physical fitness, and by the time the divorce was finalized, I was the fittest I have ever been in my life.”

“And I have had some success on dating apps; I invite the dates over to my house when my daughters are away at their mom’s, we spend the night just relaxing, cooking dinner, watching movies, we do the deed, and then they leave the next morning.”

The very first time he invited a woman to come over to his place, it slipped his mind that his 15-year-old daughter had the Ring app on her phone so she could view who was coming in and out of their house.

So, his date came over that night, and his daughter saw this woman walk through their front door. She stated she was uneasy with him having someone over.

He did his best to be sympathetic, as he knows it’s hard for his daughter to see him move on, but things got heated, and his daughter insisted that he was not being respectful to her mom, even though they are no longer together in any sense.

“That’s when I finally put my foot down, and told her it’s none of her business who I decide to date or bring over when she’s not in the house,” he continued.

“I also removed my daughter’s email from the Ring account, so she can no longer view the Ring camera.”

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him, though, to tell his daughter to essentially mind her own business when it comes to his love life.

