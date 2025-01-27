His Wife’s Mad That He’s Not Helping Around The House, Even Though She’s The One Going Back On Her Promise

Four years ago, this 28-year-old man met his 27-year-old wife, and a year ago, they tied the knot. Seven months back, they welcomed their baby, and two months ago, his wife was set to go back to work following her maternity leave.

Now, he has a career as an electrician, and she’s an accountant. As soon as his wife was supposed to go back to her job, she mentioned that she would feel sad and guilty putting their baby in daycare.

So, his wife said she has to be a stay-at-home mom. He recommended that she speak to a therapist about her feelings, but she wouldn’t hear him out.

She was forcing his hand, and he didn’t see a way to reason with her. He did some calculations, and he realized he would have to go from working 45 hours a week to 70 hours a week.

“I told my wife how [grueling] it would be, and she tried convincing me by saying I must sacrifice for our child, and she would do all the child care and housework, and I wouldn’t have to do anything around the house, even without any housework it is still very extreme, but I reluctantly agreed because I felt like I had no choice,” he explained.

His wife then quit her job, and she has since been replaced. He went on to increase his workload to 25 more hours a week.

He goes to the gym at 5 a.m. every morning, as that helps his sanity; he then works from seven to five and returns home at 5:30. By that time, he’s so exhausted that he hops in the shower and goes to sleep.

Throughout the first month of their agreement, his wife stuck to her promise. She picked up all of the household chores.

However, she then wanted him to pitch in, even though he would bring up the agreement they made. She would get irritated but go back to doing all the chores alone.

Two days ago, his wife stated that she’s overwhelmed and would like him to cook dinner. He told her no and reiterated that she was going back on her word.

He made it obvious to his wife that he could not help with a single thing at home if she expected him to work 70 hours a week.

“She looked furious, but she got up and made dinner, and since then, she has been giving me the silence treatment,” he continued.

“I’m full of anger and resentment right now. At first, she got me [to take] 25 more hours a week, and now she is breaking her promise and trying to manipulate me by giving the silent treatment; I’m losing my mind.”

What advice do you have for him?

